Vingroup broke ground on a large-scale social housing development in Ba Diem Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, on November 19, in a project expected to deliver 45,000 affordable homes and accommodate nearly 68,000 people.

Spanning nearly 192 hectares, the development is among the largest social housing projects in Vietnam.

Delegates perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the social housing project in Ba Diem Commune.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Politburo Member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Party Central Committee Member, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People's Committee; Mr. Nguyen Van Sinh, Deputy Minister of Construction; and Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, along with other city officials.

Located in the city's northwestern gateway, the development will have direct connections to Ring Road 3, Metro Line 9, National Highway 22, and An Suong Bus Station. Its strategic location is expected to provide convenient access to other parts of the city as well as major industrial and manufacturing hubs in neighboring areas.

The project will comprise approximately 40,000 social housing units for sale and 5,000 rental units, providing accommodation for an estimated 68,000 residents. Beyond residential buildings, it is designed as an integrated urban community with a comprehensive network of social infrastructure and essential amenities.

Construction machinery on site at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ba Diem social housing project

Plans include land allocations for 13 educational institutions: four kindergartens, four elementary schools, four junior high schools, and one senior high school. Healthcare facilities will include four medical stations and a general hospital, alongside public spaces and other essential services.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Tran Van Anh, Vingroup's Deputy General Director, said the group viewed social housing development as part of its corporate responsibility and commitment to supporting the government and local authorities in advancing social welfare.

"At Ba Diem, we are planning homes for both sale and rent alongside schools, healthcare facilities, and public spaces. We hope the project will help tens of thousands of working families secure stable housing and employment, allowing them to put down long-term roots in Ho Chi Minh City," she said.

Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh said the city regarded social housing development as a key priority, linking economic growth with social welfare and improvements in residents' quality of life. The Ba Diem project would not only expand the supply of affordable housing but also help establish an urban community supported by coordinated technical and social infrastructure.

Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, speaks at the ceremony.

Situated in a strategically important gateway area with numerous industrial parks and export processing zones, the development is expected to expand the city's urban footprint, address workers' housing needs and stimulate regional socioeconomic growth, he added.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh said the Government had set a target of building at least one million social housing units by 2030, making affordable housing a key pillar of the national housing policy. He stressed that such developments should be planned alongside technical and social infrastructure and integrated with public transportation under the transit-oriented development (TOD) model.

Mr. Nguyen Van Sinh, Deputy Minister of Construction, speaks at the ceremony.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Thuy Doan