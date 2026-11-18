On the morning of November 18, at the City Hall, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training held a ceremony marking the 44th anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20, 1982–2026) and honoring outstanding educators for 2026.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Quoc Phong and Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Tan Phat congratulate the 2026 outstanding educators. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of November 18, at the City Hall, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training held a ceremony marking the 44th anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20, 1982–2026) and honoring outstanding educators for 2026.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Tan Phat said that 2026 marked a new phase of development for the city's education and training sector.

The restructuring of the organizational apparatus, consolidation of the network of educational institutions, acceleration of digital transformation, and reform of governance methods, together with increasingly demanding requirements for workforce quality, have presented the sector with a range of new tasks. These developments require the entire sector to proactively adapt, embrace new thinking, and strengthen its implementation capacity.

Against this backdrop, education administrators, teachers, and staff have demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility, solidarity, and professional resilience. They have quickly adapted to new working environments and responsibilities, continued to pursue professional development, renewed their teaching methods, and proactively embraced science and technology as well as modern educational trends.

It is precisely the sense of responsibility, dedication, and contributions of our teachers that have helped maintain the quality of the education system and laid the foundation for its continued development, director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Tan Phat.

A cultural performance celebrating the 44th Vietnamese Teachers' Day on the morning of November 18 (Photo: SGGP)

Acknowledging the achievements of Ho Chi Minh City's education and training sector, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Le Quoc Phong emphasized that the 2026–2027 academic year marked a new phase of operations for the entire sector following the administrative merger. It is also the second year in which the entire political system has been implementing Politburo Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training development.

With the largest education system in the country, the city's education workforce has demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility, a commitment to innovation, and the determination to think boldly and take action, achieving comprehensive results while maintaining its leading position nationwide in terms of scale, quality, and innovation, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Le Quoc Phong noted.

However, the city's education sector continues to face numerous difficulties and challenges, including pressure from rapid population growth driven by migration, disparities in learning conditions across different areas, shortages of teachers in certain specialized subjects, and the urgent need to combat the pursuit of academic achievements at the expense of genuine educational quality.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Tan Phat speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

In light of these challenges, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Le Quoc Phong called on the entire education sector to focus on five key tasks:

First, continuing to renew management thinking and educational governance, while thoroughly addressing the pursuit of academic achievements at the expense of genuine quality in student testing and assessment.

Second, bringing substantive changes to teaching and learning methods; promoting STEM and artificial intelligence (AI) education; advancing the plan to make English a second language in schools; and effectively implementing the general education curriculum with a focus on developing learners' competencies and personal qualities.

Third, striking a balance between imparting modern knowledge and nurturing traditional cultural values, compassion, and a strong sense of community.

Fourth, accelerating comprehensive digital transformation, developing smart schools, and making effective use of digital student records and digital learning resources.

Fifth, providing comprehensive support to improve teachers' living standards and building a teaching workforce with strong subject expertise and pedagogical skills.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Quoc Phong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Honoring outstanding educators In 2026, nine educators from Ho Chi Minh City were honored by the Ministry of Education and Training as outstanding teachers. Meanwhile, the 2026 Vo Truong Toan Award recognized 50 outstanding education administrators and teachers from kindergartens, primary schools, secondary and high schools, vocational education and continuing education centers, and specialized educational institutions. Held annually with information sponsorship from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the Vo Truong Toan Award honor educators who have made significant contributions to education and training while highlighting exemplary role models across the sector. The third Tran Dai Nghia Award, held in 2026, honored 10 outstanding educators from vocational education institutions, colleges, and universities across the city.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Quoc Phong presents certificates of merit from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to recipients of the 2026 Vo Truong Toan Award. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Le Thuy My Chau present certificates of merit from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to recipients of the 2026 Vo Truong Toan Award. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Truong Hai Thanh present certificates of merit to recipients of the third Tran Dai Nghia Award in 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

Four outstanding educators share their experiences in management and teaching during the exchange session. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group, Secretary of the Party Committee, and Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, attends the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Party Committee, and Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group (HMG), Le Van Minh, and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Huynh Le Nhu Trang, presents certificates of merit to recipients of the 2026 Vo Truong Toan Award. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh