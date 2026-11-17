Ho Chi Minh City leaders visited Vietnam National University HCMC and veteran educator Tran Thanh Long yesterday, expressing gratitude for their contributions to education and the city’s progress ahead of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day celebrations.

On the afternoon of November 16, a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, led by Head Bui Thanh Nhan of the City Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education visited and extended congratulations to the staff, faculty, and scientists of the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM), in celebration of the 44th Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20, 1982 – November 20, 2026).

Head Bui Thanh Nhan of the City Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education (far left) presents a gift to the leadership of Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP

On behalf of the city’s leadership, the Head of the City Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education conveyed his best wishes and profound gratitude to all educators, experts, and scientists working and teaching at VNU-HCM. He highly commended the significant achievements the institution has attained.

As the largest hub for education, scientific research, and innovation in the Southern region, VNU-HCM has made vital contributions to the development of the city’s socio-economic programs and initiatives throughout its more than 30-year history.

Emphasizing the critical role of high-quality human resources in the sustainable development of a special-status metropolis, Head Bui Thanh Nhan expressed his hope that both sides would further expand and elevate their strategic cooperation. A key focus will be the training and development of high-level talent to directly support the city’s priority sectors.

Furthermore, he expressed a desire for closer coordination between municipal agencies and VNU-HCM, fostering greater unity and synergy to address the practical challenges that arise in this new phase of development.

On the same day, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led a delegation to visit and extend congratulations to educator Tran Thanh Long on the occasion of the 44th Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20, 1982 – November 20, 2026).

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (second from left) presents flowers to congratulate Dr. Tran Thanh Long on the occasion of Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20). Photo: SGGP

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc and the delegation presented flowers and gifts to teacher Tran Thanh Long, expressing deep appreciation for his contributions to the cause of education and training, the nurturing of the younger generation, and the overall development of the city.

Educator Tran Thanh Long previously served as Rector of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology and Education (now the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology and Engineering), Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

As a prominent figure in the city’s education sector, he dedicated many years to teaching and educational management, while also holding significant responsibilities throughout the development of Ho Chi Minh City. From his work in higher education to his roles in government and the Fatherland Front, his career has been defined by a commitment to human development, the fostering of national unity, and the improvement of the people's well-being.

Beyond his contributions to education, teacher Tran Thanh Long has also devoted significant effort to humanitarian causes. In his capacity as Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Sponsoring Association for Poor Patients, he and the association have worked to connect organizations, businesses, and benefactors to mobilize resources for patients in difficult circumstances.

Initiatives such as free heart and eye surgeries have provided many patients with the opportunity for treatment and recovery, easing the burden on their families. He has also been instrumental in securing scholarships to help disadvantaged students and pupils continue their education. These activities extend the educator’s lifelong dedication to the younger generation, while also helping to spread the spirit of mutual support and compassion characteristic of Ho Chi Minh City.

The visit, which took place in a warm and intimate atmosphere at the home of educator Tran Thanh Long, reflects the city leadership’s deep regard and appreciation for his contributions. It also serves as an occasion to honor generations of educators who have devoted so much of their heart and effort to the cause of nurturing talent and the development of the city.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan