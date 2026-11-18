Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper has donated 834 jackets and 20 scholarships worth a total of VND187 million to disadvantaged students at Xa Bang Secondary School in Ho Chi Minh City, spreading compassion and encouraging them to stay in school.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, and sponsors present a symbolic cheque for VND187 million to Xa Bang Secondary School.

On November 17, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper held its "Ao am den truong" (Warm Coat for School) program at Xa Bang Secondary School in Chau Duc Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, presenting 834 jackets to students and 20 scholarships worth VND1 million each to disadvantaged students. The total value of the donations amounted to VND187 million (US$7,273).

The gifts and scholarships presented to Xa Bang Secondary School students were made possible in part through contributions from several footballers, including Nguyen Hoang Duc, Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy, Tran Thi Thuy Trang, Pham Hai Yen, and foreign player Sebastiao Alexandre.

More than 800 students at Xa Bang Secondary School erupted in cheers to welcome footballer Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy, ambassador of the “Warm Coats for School” program. During the lively morning event, she signed more than 10 footballs to be given as gifts to students who asked particularly interesting questions.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s social and charitable activities are not simply about giving gifts. They are also a journey of connecting people through compassion, promoting a sense of community responsibility and helping nurture humanitarian values. The newspaper will continue its efforts to sustain and expand the program so that more students can receive care and support and be encouraged to continue their education, said Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

Footballer Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy presents signed footballs to 10 students who asked interesting questions during the interaction session.

Vietnamese Golden Ball 2025 winner Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy signs her name on shirts as gifts for students of Xa Bang Secondary School.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, speaks at the event.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, and footballer Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy

The management board of Xa Bang Secondary School presents flowers in appreciation to the program organizers and sponsors, including Le Van Hien (second from right), Deputy General Director of Tan Phuoc Thinh Investment and Construction Joint Stock Company, and Nguyen Van Toan (far left), Head of Customer Services at Ba Ria – Vung Tau Water Supply Joint Stock Company.

The organizing committee of the Warm Coats for School program poses for a commemorative photo with local officials and scholarship recipients.

The organizing committee of the Warm Coats for School program and the management board pose for a commemorative photo with teachers of Xa Bang Secondary School on the morning of November 17.

Footballer Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy and other delegates present gifts to students of Xa Bang Secondary School.

Footballer Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy exchanges with students of Xa Bang Secondary School.

Mr. Le Thanh Liem, Secretary of the Chau Duc Commune Party Committee and Chairman of the Commune People's Council, presents jackets to students.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper; footballer Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy; Secretary of the Chau Duc Commune Party Committee and Chairman of the Commune People's Council, Le Thanh Liem; Xa Bang Secondary School Principal Tran Thanh Tung poses with students.

Students of Xa Bang Secondary School eagerly receive their new jackets.

By Thanh Hiep – Translated by Kim Khanh