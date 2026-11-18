SGGP Newspaper donates VND187 million to students of Xa Bang Secondary School
SGGPO
Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper has donated 834 jackets and 20 scholarships worth a total of VND187 million to disadvantaged students at Xa Bang Secondary School in Ho Chi Minh City, spreading compassion and encouraging them to stay in school.
On November 17, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper held its "Ao am den truong" (Warm Coat for School) program at Xa Bang Secondary School in Chau Duc Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, presenting 834 jackets to students and 20 scholarships worth VND1 million each to disadvantaged students. The total value of the donations amounted to VND187 million (US$7,273).
The gifts and scholarships presented to Xa Bang Secondary School students were made possible in part through contributions from several footballers, including Nguyen Hoang Duc, Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy, Tran Thi Thuy Trang, Pham Hai Yen, and foreign player Sebastiao Alexandre.
More than 800 students at Xa Bang Secondary School erupted in cheers to welcome footballer Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy, ambassador of the “Warm Coats for School” program. During the lively morning event, she signed more than 10 footballs to be given as gifts to students who asked particularly interesting questions.
Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s social and charitable activities are not simply about giving gifts. They are also a journey of connecting people through compassion, promoting a sense of community responsibility and helping nurture humanitarian values. The newspaper will continue its efforts to sustain and expand the program so that more students can receive care and support and be encouraged to continue their education, said Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.