On the morning of November 19, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh received a delegation from Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex Co., Ltd (SEHC).

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Hwang Keun Ha, General Director of SEHC, expressed his sincere appreciation to the Vietnamese Government and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for their efforts in implementing the Investment Support Fund (ISF) policy. He said the ISF policy was a clear example of Vietnam's respect for investors' interests and its commitment to maintaining the competitiveness of investment projects.

Mr. Hwang Keun Ha expressed his hope that Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh would continue to provide guidance and support to relevant agencies in expediting administrative procedures related to ISF funding.

The SEHC General Director affirmed that the company's stable operations and growth in Ho Chi Minh City had been made possible by the city authorities' attention and active support. He pledged that SEHC would continue to work alongside the city and contribute to its socio-economic development in the years ahead.

SEHC General Director Hwang Keun Ha and other company representatives at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh said the city had decided to provide financial support to SEHC and assigned relevant agencies to coordinate with and guide the company in completing the necessary procedures for submission to the Investment Support Fund, enabling disbursement in accordance with regulations and ensuring transparency.

He commended SEHC's business and production performance in Ho Chi Minh City over the past decade. He emphasized that the city regarded foreign-invested enterprises as an important driver of development, adding that addressing business difficulties and creating favorable conditions for companies to operate over the long term remained a top priority.

Ho Chi Minh City supports SEHC in further expanding its research and development (R&D) activities and strengthening the application of artificial intelligence (AI), automation and smart manufacturing solutions. City leaders expressed their hope that Samsung Group would continue to select Ho Chi Minh City as a priority destination for high-tech projects and new R&D centers.

He called on SEHC to strengthen linkages and facilitate greater participation by Vietnamese enterprises, particularly supporting-industry firms in the Ho Chi Minh City Hi-Tech Park, in Samsung's supply chain. The city stands ready to coordinate business-connectivity programs and support efforts to enhance local suppliers' capabilities.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh, SEHC executives, and delegates pose for a photo at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

The city is committed to continuing to improve the investment environment, reform administrative procedures and maintain regular dialogue channels to promptly listen to and address businesses' legitimate concerns and proposals, Mr. Nguyen Cong Vinh said.

SEHC's complex in the Ho Chi Minh City Hi-Tech Park began operations in May 2016, specializing in the manufacture of consumer electronics, with exports accounting for 94 percent of its output.

In 2025, the company recorded revenue of US$5.1 billion and export turnover of US$4.8 billion, with cumulative investment capital reaching US$2.84 billion. It employed more than 5,300 workers.

In the first nine months of 2026, SEHC continued to perform strongly, posting revenue of more than US$4.58 billion and exports exceeding US$4.41 billion.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh