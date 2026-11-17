Alley No.88 on Co Giang Street in Cau Kieu Ward looks impeccably clean, beautiful, and elegantly spacious right after being systematically upgraded (Photo: SGGP//Thai Phuong)

On a normal weekday, Nguyen Dinh Duy Tien, a dedicated specialist at the Infrastructure Division under the Binh Tan Ward People’s Committee, clutched a thick stack of dossiers relating to the Road No.6 project in the Vinh Loc residential area. Among households whose land is slated for acquisition, some families haven’t yet agreed upon the proposed compensation rates. Their petition letters are still being carefully addressed.

For Mr. Tien, the citizens’ grievances are entirely understandable. “Folks lodge complaints merely because they want to fiercely protect their legitimate rights; therefore, we must dedicate ample time for them to thoroughly vocalize their lingering anxieties,” he explained.

Recalling the grueling times he campaigned for residents to hand over their premises, Mr. Tien vividly remembers a specific household situated on Road No.3. For numerous consecutive months, he tirelessly sought ways to persuade this family, primarily because their refusal to surrender the site left a road segment continually unfinished.

Previously, a slew of officials had already dropped by, yet the family stubbornly withheld their consensus due to lingering tangles regarding compensation. Accompanied by neighborhood officials, Mr. Tien personally visited their home to sequentially meet each family member and genuinely hear their innermost thoughts. Even well past official administrative hours, he’d still drop by to converse. He additionally mobilized neighborly households who previously donated land to share personal experiences and jointly persuade the hesitant family.

Following months of unwavering perseverance, by June 2026, the household finally agreed to hand over the premises, allowing the route to be successfully finalized. This sheer persistence ultimately empowered Mr. Tien to successfully persuade residents into handing over 19 distinct land plots across the area. He also mobilized one family to voluntarily dismantle their architectural structures, seamlessly surrendering 33m2 of land to facilitate a crucial drainage project aiming to drastically ameliorate pollution along the Tham Luong canal network.

When asked about the secret empowering a technical cadre to execute grassroots mobilization flawlessly, Mr. Tien asserted that it inherently boils down to persistently meeting folks, genuinely listening to their aspirations, and thoroughly resolving every bottleneck. He essentially puts himself straight into the shoes of those compelled to surrender land to profoundly grasp their crippling worries.

(Content: SGGP; Illustrated by AI)

Over in Neighborhood 19 of Cau Kieu Ward, the sheer tenacity of grassroots cadres intertwined with the citizens’ collaborative spirit effectively forged an entirely novel facade for alleys that were once suffocatingly narrow.

Gazing at the elegantly spacious Alley 88 Co Giang following its recent expansion, Secretary Huynh Van O of the Neighborhood 19 Party Cell excitedly noted this stellar outcome was achieved thanks to widespread consensus alongside tireless campaigning efforts operating within the “Skillful Grassroots Mobilization” movement.

Previously, Alley 88 Co Giang boasted a meager width of merely 2 meters, suffering from chronic flooding while its severely degraded surface was littered with gaping potholes. Now, it’s successfully widened to over 4.5 meters and beautifully paved with clean asphalt.

For Tran Thi Thu Thuy, a long-time resident, the memory remains crystal clear. When local officials dropped by to outline the upgrading project, she agreed immediately. “I wholeheartedly agreed because I could vividly see the mutual benefits for the entire community. Nowadays, an ambulance can comfortably drive straight into the alley to rescue critically ill patients,” she explained. Her family’s 13-square-meter land donation carries indisputably substantial financial value, tangibly helping eradicate flooding issues.

Mr. Le Van Thanh, Head of the Front Working Committee, acutely realized that every family harbors vastly different circumstances. Consequently, those undertaking grassroots mobilization tasks must remain unyieldingly persistent and tactful. For Secretary Huynh Van O, every movement must inherently stem directly from the practical interests of the citizens themselves. Once the dwellers witness tangible efficacy, they’ll inevitably volunteer to respond.

Following the completion of every public work, the most precious lingering element remains the profound trust of the city’s populace. At the project to upgrade National Highway 13 in Hiep Binh Ward, campaigning for site handover fundamentally commenced with actively listening.

To effectively dismantle bottlenecks surrounding compensation and resettlement, Hiep Binh Ward swiftly established 10 dedicated mobilization teams to thoroughly explain policies and formally record citizens’ deepest aspirations. To date, the project has successfully issued 1,041 land acquisition notices, boasting a budget exceeding VND6.3 trillion (US$244.6 million), with 629 cases already handing over their premises.

Skillful grassroots mobilization isn’t merely about churning out clever propaganda; rather, it’s heavily reliant on the sheer ability to accurately identify core issues and persistently resolve underlying bottlenecks. That’s exactly the spirit emphatically stressed by the HCMC Party Committee in Directive 28-CT/TU, issued on October 29, 2026, which focuses on elevating the efficacy of this emulation movement for the 2026-2030 phase. It must fiercely pivot toward grassroots levels, strictly tackling novel tasks inextricably linked to urban beautification.

In related news, on November 17, the HCMC Party Committee is officially hosting the 2026 city-level Commendation Conference for outstanding “Skillful Grassroots Mobilization” role models. The conference will commend 384 exemplary role models, comprising 198 dynamic collectives alongside 186 highly dedicated individuals. The commended role models possess numerous highly innovative operational methods, strongly promoting the citizens’ role as the main subjects, massively mobilizing social resources, and tangibly contributing to resolving specific issues across various localities, agencies, and units. Most prominently featured are the successful models that mobilize citizens to voluntarily donate land to renovate roads and narrow alleys, effectively beautifying the urban landscape and drastically developing infrastructure.

By Thai Phuong, Cam Nuong – Translated by Thanh Tam