The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society today launched the 2026 Festival of Compassion, mobilizing humanitarian resources through several activites as part of efforts to support disadvantaged people ahead of the 2027 Lunar New Year.

On November 18, the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society, in collaboration with various partners, launched the "2026 Festival of Compassion" under the theme "For Everyone, Everywhere."

Disadvantaged people are give gifts

The initiative aims to mobilize resources to support disadvantaged individuals ahead of the 2027 Lunar New Year (Tet).

A key highlight was the "Compassionate Vehicles – Zero-Dong Market" program, which traveled to Vung Tau Ward alongside Xuan Son and Xuyen Moc communes. Using a fleet of 30 pickup trucks, organizers distributed 600 gift packages worth VND510 million in total. Each VND850,000 package contained daily necessities and VND200,000 in cash. The initiative also deployed 20 mobile barbershops to offer free haircuts to residents in need.

Many people donate their blood

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society hosted a voluntary blood donation drive in Vung Tau Ward, aiming to collect at least 500 units of blood to support emergency care and medical treatment for patients.

From charitable gifts and blood donations to first-aid training, every activity contributes to building a safer, more compassionate, and caring community. The President of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society expressed a hope that this spirit of sharing will continue to be upheld and spread throughout society, ensuring that more people in difficult circumstances receive the care and support they need.

Representatives of the organizing committee and benefactors present gifts to individuals in difficult circumstances.

Additionally, on November 17 and 18, the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society conducted 29 first-aid training sessions across 29 communes and wards in Ho Chi Minh City, drawing nearly 1,000 participants. This initiative equips individuals with the skills to provide initial response during accidents, emergencies, or natural disasters, enabling them to protect themselves and assist those in distress.

The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society conducts 29 first-aid training sessions

The 2026 Festival of Compassion will take place from November 17 to 19, in anticipation of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (November 23, 1946 – November 23, 2026) and the 50th anniversary of the establishment and development of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society (January 15, 1977 – January 15, 2027).

Barbers give free haircuts at the event

The Society aims to distribute 40,000 gift packages to disadvantaged residents for the 2027 Lunar New Year. Driven by a campaign to connect resources and spread compassion, chapters across the city have already mobilized nearly 37,000 packages worth more than VND27 billion including 7,000 pledged directly through the city chapter and nearly 30,000 raised by local branches and affiliates.

On November 19, the festival will continue with a charity walk expected to draw approximately 10,000 participants, with a goal of raising at least 10,000 Tet gift packages. The program will also feature rescue and first-aid drills including procedures for drowning victims the launch of 30 volunteer first-aid teams, and the creation of a dedicated space for fostering humanitarian connections.

By Manh Thang - Translated by Anh Quan