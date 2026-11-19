Ho Chi Minh City will launch "For Green Seas and Islands” campaign in Con Dao Special Zone from November 27-29, featuring coral reef restoration, beach clean-ups and community activities to promote marine conservation and sustainable tourism.

The diverse coral species found in the waters of Con Dao Special Zone (Photo: SGGP)

From November 27 to 29, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports will lead a series of marine environmental protection activities and underwater coral reef restoration initiatives in coordination with the Con Dao National Park Management Board, the People's Committee of Con Dao Special Zone, and other relevant agencies.

Themed “For Green Seas and Islands,” the 2026 marine awareness and coral reef restoration program carries the message “Zero Plastic Waste – Coral Revival.” The initiative aims to raise awareness among residents, fishermen, students, officials, armed forces personnel, and tourists about safeguarding maritime and island sovereignty alongside preserving the ecological environment and promoting green growth in Con Dao.

Approximately 500 students, Youth Union members, officials, military personnel, residents, tourists, artists, and beauty queens are expected to attend the launch ceremony and participate in community activities.

According to the plan, on November 28, experts, technical staff from Con Dao National Park, and trained volunteers are expected to dive to depths of 4-12 meters at Bai Giong in Bay Canh Islet and Bai Cat Lon in Cau Islet to transplant coral fragments onto natural seabeds in degraded reef areas or onto artificial substrates.

The restoration program will cover 12 species of hard coral belonging to seven genera and four families, selected for their ability to adapt to Con Dao's hydrological conditions. Following transplantation, the restoration sites will be protected, patrolled, and regularly monitored. The program is also expected to expand to other locations.

Marine species in the waters of Con Dao (Photo: SGGP)

The initiative will also feature a series of cultural, scientific, and community activities, including a discussion on coral reef conservation, marine ecosystems, and sea turtles on the afternoon of November 27; a photo and scale-model exhibition entitled “Con Dao's Blue Seas Preserving for Future Generations” at Ton Duc Thang Park on November 28-29; and the launch ceremony for the “For Green Seas and Islands” campaign, hands-on coral restoration activities, and a beach clean-up drive on the morning of November 28.

The exhibition, which opens on November 28 and runs through November 29 in the open-air space at Ton Duc Thang Park, will showcase 150 photographs and scale models.

To sustain long-term contributions, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism will work with Saigontourist Group to design and introduce volunteer tourism tours, enabling visitors and local communities to join hands in cleaning up beaches and contributing to coral reef restoration.

A recycled coral garden model promoting environmental conservation and a greener Con Dao

By Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh