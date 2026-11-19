A Ho Chi Minh City delegation visited schools and exemplary teachers to celebrate Vietnamese Teachers’ Day, recognizing their achievements and dedication to education while encouraging continued innovation and digital transformation in teaching.

To mark the 44th Vietnamese Teachers’ Day, on November 18, Permanent Deputy Head Le Van Minh of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education led a delegation on a visit to two educational institutions and two exemplary educators who have overcome personal hardships, offering congratulations and support.

Permanent Deputy Head Le Van Minh, together with the leadership of Rach Dua Ward and the staff and teachers of Anh Sao Kindergarten

At Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted in Phuoc Thang Ward, Mr. Le Van Minh recognized and praised the school’s impressive accomplishments.

In 2026, the school earned Level 4 educational quality accreditation, the highest rating available, and achieved national-standard status. It has also continued to excel in national gifted-student competitions, the traditional April 30 Olympiad, science and technology contests, and a range of sporting events.

At Anh Sao Kindergarten in Rach Dua Ward, the Permanent Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and the delegation extended their warm wishes to the school’s administrators, teachers, and staff in celebration of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day on November 20.

The delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education extends congratulations to the staff of Anh Sao Kindergarten

Anh Sao Kindergarten has been recognized as an advanced model for the 2020–2025 period. Its achievements were recognized through an Emulation Flag from the City People’s Committee, a Certificate of Merit from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, and commendations from the Director of the Department of Education and Training and local authorities.

The delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Information and Education gives a flower basket to teacher Dinh Thi Ngoan

The delegation also met with teachers Nguyen Ngoc Giau and Dinh Thi Ngoan, offering them encouragement. Both educators have demonstrated remarkable resilience, overcoming difficult personal circumstances while excelling in their professional responsibilities.

On behalf of the delegation, Permanent Deputy Head Le Van Minh commended their dedication, along with the contributions of the school staff, to education and training. He expressed his hope that educators would continue to strive to overcome challenges, maintain their passion, proactively adapt to the requirements of educational reform, promote the use of technology and digital transformation in teaching, and uphold the professional ethics and qualities expected of a teacher; thereby serving as shining examples for students to follow.

He also urged schools to continue building upon their traditions, enhance the quality of teaching and learning, and foster an educational environment that is increasingly high-quality, safe, and welcoming.

By Khanh Chi - Translated by Anh Quan