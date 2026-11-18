On the morning of November 18, Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the City People’s Council met with voters ahead of the year-end regular session of 2026 in Phu An Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, speaks at the meeting with voters. Photo: SGGP

Chairman Vo Van Minh emphasized that, following the meeting, local authorities must focus on thoroughly addressing the concerns and proposals raised, ensuring that residents are not left frustrated or forced to repeatedly seek follow-up answers. He also asked the leaders of Phu An Ward to address voters’ petitions thoroughly and provide detailed explanations; matters beyond their authority should be promptly reported to the city for timely resolution.

Chairman Tran Bao Lam of the Phu An Ward People’s Committee speaks at the meeting. Photo: SGGP

During the meeting, voter Dinh Van Hung reported that several sections of the DT.744 road passing through the Phu Thuan neighborhood are damaged and deteriorated, with large potholes that hinder travel and pose a risk of traffic accidents. He urged for urgent repairs to ensure the safety of residents.

Voter Do Thi Be requested an acceleration in the construction of a resettlement area to help residents stabilize their lives, while also proposing a rental subsidy policy for those awaiting resettlement. Additionally, she sought clarification on waste collection fees and schedules, requested the removal of obstacles regarding land parcel subdivision, and called for the definitive resolution of long-standing land disputes.

Chairman of the City People’s Council Vo Van Minh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/Duy Tran)

Chairman Tran Bao Lam of the Phu An Ward People’s Committee acknowledged the residents' feedback and proposals, noting that they would serve as a basis for the local administration to refine its operations and improve the quality of public services. He pledged that these issues would be taken into account and addressed.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Vo Van Minh urged the leadership of Phu An Ward to show genuine concern, engage thoughtfully, fulfill their responsibilities, and provide thorough explanations to ensure voters are well-informed.

Voter Dinh Van Hung raises a question at the meeting. Photo: SGGP

Regarding land related concerns, Mr. Vo Van Minh stated that the city is currently reviewing and refining data on non-agricultural land to safeguard the rights of residents. As for difficulties encountered during land parcel subdivision, he requested that local authorities compile feedback from the public and report it to the competent authorities for review and resolution.

Concerning traffic safety at active construction sites, he urged local officials to take a proactive approach and implement urgent measures, prioritizing the safety of the public.

Furthermore, he emphasized the need to oversee construction compliance and expedite the allocation of resettlement plots to residents. Any matters beyond their authority should be promptly reported to the city for timely resolution.

By Thao Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan