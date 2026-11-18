On November 17, Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong inspected the implementation of key infrastructure projects and heard reports on efforts to address difficulties and obstacles in land management in the communes of Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An.

Several major projects are underway in these communes, including the investment project to build an interchange connecting the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway with Rung Sac Road; the Ben Thanh–Can Gio urban railway project; the Can Gio Bridge project; and the Rung Sac Road renovation and upgrade project.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong inspects the investment project to build an interchange connecting the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway with Rung Sac Road. (Photo: SGGP)

Following the site inspection, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong called on local authorities to step up efforts to complete compensation and site clearance for all remaining cases.

At a working session with the four communes on local land management, he noted that shortcomings remained in land management and construction order, as well as in the implementation of new-style rural development investment programs, projects under approved planning schemes, and the relocation and resettlement of residents.

He urged local authorities to make these issues a top priority and resolve them thoroughly, stressing that outstanding problems and shortcomings must not be allowed to persist or remain unresolved for an extended period.

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding Project 4250 (Formulation of a Master Plan for the Irrigation Network to Support Aquaculture and Salt Production in Can Gio for the 2016-2020 period) and Project 2757 (Improving the Quality of New-Style Rural Development Criteria in Can Gio for the 2016-2020 period), the Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee assigned the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the city's People's Committee leadership to direct relevant departments to review the projects and provide their feedback promptly to address existing difficulties.

He stressed that investment projects must not be left unfinished, wasting resources and affecting residents' livelihoods and local economic development.

He also called for the early approval of a project to relocate households engaged in production activities within the boundaries of the protective forest. The relocation plan must include mechanisms and support policies to help affected residents stabilize their lives, receive vocational training, and transition to new occupations.

Binh Khanh Commune leader reports on local land management. (Photo: SGGP)

The Party Committees of the four communes must take direct leadership and responsibility for developing plans and organizing the implementation of measures to address existing shortcomings and limitations. Heads of the commune Party Committees will be held accountable for directing efforts to rectify violations. They must also strengthen internal inspections and supervision to prevent and combat corruption, misconduct, and waste in land management and investment.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong hears a report on the progress of key infrastructure projects. (Photo: SGGP)

By Cam Nuong – Translated by Kim Khanh