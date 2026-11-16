Ho Chi Minh City invests VND 4.3 trillion in Ong Lon Canal upgrading project

On November 15, the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Chanh Hung Ward in HCMC held a conference to announce the land acquisition plan for the Ong Lon Canal urban upgrading project.

The Ong Lon Canal in Chanh Hung Ward, HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, Nguyen Toan Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment and Deputy Director of the Municipal Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board, the project’s investor, said the project involves constructing approximately 1.3 kilometers of embankments along Ong Lon Canal, connecting roads, and a technical infrastructure system.

The project is scheduled for implementation during 2026–2030, with construction expected to begin in the third quarter of 2027. It will run from Rach Ong Bridge to Xang Canal.

The project has a total investment of VND4.341 trillion (US$169 million), including approximately VND3.923 trillion for compensation, support, and resettlement. A total of 824 households and other affected cases will be impacted, of which 720 will face complete site clearance.

An affected resident speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Pham Quang Tu, Chairman of the Chanh Hung Ward People’s Committee, the Ong Lon Canal and its tributaries play an important role in draining water across the area. However, prolonged sedimentation and pollution have left riverside neighborhoods frequently exposed to high tides and flooding, directly affecting residents’ daily lives.

The project is therefore expected to address pollution at its root, improve drainage capacity, upgrade the urban landscape, and enhance residents’ quality of life.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Kim Khanh