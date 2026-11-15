HCMC leader urges localities to turn social welfare policy into tangible action

On the morning of November 15, the Front Working Committee of Quarter 2, Phuoc Thang Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, organized the 2026 Great National Unity Day. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, attended the event.

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc gifts children in the residential area

Speaking at the festival, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc commended the efforts of the local Party committee, the Front Working Committee, and residents of the quarter in implementing patriotic emulation movements, building cultural life, and caring for social welfare.

He emphasized that great national unity is a precious tradition and a source of strength for national construction; therefore, it is necessary to continue promoting cultural identity and educating people on traditions of filial piety, gratitude, love, sharing, and community responsibility within every family and residential area.

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc called on local authorities to translate social welfare policies into tangible actions, with priority given to people who served during the national revolution, vulnerable groups, disadvantaged households, patients with serious illnesses, and families of military personnel. He also stressed the need to safeguard the health and well-being of the elderly, women, and children, while strengthening efforts to educate younger generations, fostering ethical values, healthy lifestyles, and a deep sense of patriotism and national pride.

Additionally, he noted the need to promote the strength of great unity and mobilize residents to protect the environment and build green, clean, safe, and compassionate residential areas.

He also suggested that Phuoc Thang Ward effectively exploit its coastal and riverside advantages to develop the marine economy, tourism, trade, and services in conjunction with protecting the ecological environment, expanding green spaces, and improving urban quality. He called for accelerating public investment progress, improving the investment and business environment, and linking economic development with caring for people's livelihoods.

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc and leaders of the Phuoc Thang Ward Party Committee present gifts to students from Quarter 2 during the event.

He further requested the locality to continue stepping up digital transformation and administrative reform, building a Government that is close to and responsive to the people, using the satisfaction of citizens and businesses as a measure of service quality. The Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations should promote their role in social supervision and criticism, promptly grasping the thoughts and aspirations of the people to coordinate in thoroughly resolving issues arising right from the grassroots level.

On this occasion, on behalf of the Municipal Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc presented 10 gifts to exemplary families and distributed gifts to students, while the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Phuoc Thang Ward presented gifts to disadvantaged households and policy beneficiary families in the quarter.

By Truc Giang - Translated by Anh Quan