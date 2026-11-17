Ho Chi Minh City honors 384 exemplary collectives and individuals for their effective mass mobilization initiatives, highlighting public consensus, community engagement, and people-centered governance in support of the city's development.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc commends the collectives and individuals honored at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, on the morning of November 17, held a conference to honor 384 exemplary collectives and individuals in the “Mass Mobilization” emulation movement, including 198 collectives and 186 individuals, for their innovative and effective approaches to mass mobilization. Their initiatives have helped build public consensus and promote the people's role in the city's construction and development.

Addressing the conference, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, acknowledged and highly commended the achievements of the “Mass Mobilization” emulation movement in recent years.

Over the past two years, campaigns encouraging residents to voluntarily donate land for road construction, alley widening, and public welfare projects had secured the support of more than 5,000 households. The donated land totaled over 230,000 square meters, with an estimated value of more than VND316 billion (US$12.3 million).

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong present certificates of merit to the honored collectives and individuals. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding tasks for the 2026-2030 period, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc stressed that as the city focuses on implementing key resolutions and programs, effectively operating the two-tier local government model and striving for double-digit economic growth, mass mobilization must undergo further substantial innovation. Efforts should be directed toward grassroots communities and closely address issues of democracy, public welfare, and people's practical interests.

He called on Party committees and organizations at all levels to thoroughly embrace the principle that “the people are the foundation” and President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts on mass mobilization. The “Mass Mobilization” movement should be identified as a key patriotic emulation campaign and a regular task across the entire political system.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong presents certificates of merit to the honored collectives and individuals. (Photo: SGGP)

The movement should be closely integrated with the study and practical application of Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, methodology, and style, as well as the development of Ho Chi Minh Cultural Spaces at the grassroots level. Officials should adopt a working style that brings them closer to the people, respects and understands them, learns from them, and matches words with actions, with the effectiveness of public service delivery serving as the benchmark for performance evaluation.

Initiatives should focus on administrative reform, digital transformation, and improving the quality of services for residents and businesses, while fostering residential communities characterized by solidarity, safety, prosperity, and happiness, guided by the principles of security, safety, social welfare, and public well-being.

The movement should also be linked to compensation, support and resettlement policies, site clearance, the implementation of key projects, urban improvement, environmental protection and the city's breakthrough development programs.

Exemplary “Mass Mobilization” models are honored at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding mass mobilization by government agencies, the Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee called for greater transparency and accountability, strict adherence to regulations on receiving citizens, and holding dialogues and handling feedback, petitions, complaints, and denunciations within the authorities' jurisdiction. The movement should also be tied to efforts to support people with meritorious service to the nation, implement social welfare, social protection, and assistance policies, provide support for military families, and improve people's quality of life.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized that a civilized city is defined not only by its urban appearance and environmental landscape or its ability to address infrastructure challenges such as traffic congestion and flooding and build a drug-free city, but also by the quality of public services, standards of social conduct, and a sense of responsibility toward the community.

Exemplary “Mass Mobilization” models are honored at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

A modern city, he said, must be governed through transparent and effective management, while a compassionate city must demonstrate its values through care, solidarity, and practical support for people's material and spiritual well-being.

In 2026, more than 15,660 “Mass Mobilization” models were registered across Ho Chi Minh City. Of these, more than 10,280 were effectively implemented, while over 2,090 were replicated at the grassroots level.

A total of 672 models were registered at the city level across four areas: economic development, culture and society, national defense and security, and Party building and strengthening the political system.

Delegates pose for a commemorative photo with the exemplary “Mass Mobilization” representatives. (Photo: SGGP)

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By Thai Phuong, Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh