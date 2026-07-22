SGGP Newspaper presents gifts to families of revolutionary contributors

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper joined hands with local authorities and sponsors to present health care equipment and scholarships to families of war heroes and national contributors.

To mark the 79th War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026), Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, in collaboration with the People's Committees of Thuong Tan and Bac Tan Uyen communes in Ho Chi Minh City, organized a gratitude program on July 21 to support policy beneficiary families and people with meritorious service to the nation.

Organizers present appreciation gifts to policy beneficiary families in Thuong Tan Commune. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga

The program was sponsored by TOSHIKO Investment and Trading Services Company Limited and the Tam Tai Viet Foundation.

In Thuong Tan Commune, organizers presented 20 blood pressure monitors to families of national contributors and awarded five scholarships to students from policy beneficiary families who have excelled academically despite difficult circumstances.

Nguyen Van Nhan, Vice Chairman of the Thuong Tan Commune People's Committee, thanked Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and the sponsors for supporting the locality's social welfare efforts and caring for people with meritorious service.

Blood pressure monitors are presented to policy beneficiary families and people with meritorious service in Thuong Tan Commune. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga

Organizers present scholarships to children from policy beneficiary families in Thuong Tan Commune. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga

The delegation then visited Bac Tan Uyen Commune, where 20 blood pressure monitors were presented to wounded and sick veterans, along with five scholarships for students from policy beneficiary families.

Nguyen Hung Son, Vice Chairman of the Bac Tan Uyen Commune People's Committee, said that the gifts would help beneficiary families monitor their health while encouraging students to continue striving in their studies.

Mr. Le Kha Tranh, 75, said the blood pressure monitor would be especially useful for elderly people with underlying health conditions and expressed his appreciation for the support from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and its partners.

Organizers present scholarships sponsored by the Tam Tai Viet Foundation to children from policy beneficiary families in Bac Tan Uyen Commune, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga

Vu Anh Tuan, Standing Deputy Director of the newspaper's Media and Event Services Center, said that the program reflected Vietnam's tradition of honoring those who sacrificed for the nation while strengthening cooperation among the media, businesses and local authorities in social welfare activities.

Ha The Nhan, Director of TOSHIKO, presents blood pressure monitors to policy beneficiary families and people with meritorious service in Thuong Tan Commune. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga

Nguyen Manh Hung, Deputy Director of Vietlott Ho Chi Minh City's branch and representative of the Tam Tai Viet Foundation, said the gifts, though modest, conveyed the community's gratitude to revolutionary contributors and helped promote the spirit of remembering and honoring those who served the country.

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By Viet Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong