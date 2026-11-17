Ho Chi Minh City leaders today visited prominent educators to extend congratulations ahead of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day, expressing gratitude for their contributions to education and seeking their continued support for the city’s future development.

On the morning of November 17, Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies Delegation, visited and extended his congratulations to Associate Professor Phan Thanh Binh, former President of Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20, 1982 – November 20, 2026).

HCMC Party Chief Tran Luu Quang cordinally talks with Associate Professor Phan Thanh Binh. Photo: SGGP

At the residence of Associate Professor Phan Thanh Binh, Mr. Tran Luu Quang asked after about his health and expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude for the contributions the Associate Professor has made to the nation’s education sector, as well as to that of Ho Chi Minh City.

During their conversation, the HCMC Party Secretary shared the city’s major strategic directions regarding socio-economic development, science and technology, and education and training.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang also listened to recommendations from Associate Professor Phan Thanh Binh on the city’s development, as the southern hub works toward three key 2026 targets of double-digit economic growth, 100 percent public investment disbursement and VND1 quadrillion (US$39 billion) in state budget revenue.

On the occasion of the 44th Vietnamese Teachers' Day, Mr. Tran Luu Quang extended his congratulations and profound gratitude to Associate Professor Phan Thanh Binh, as well as to the broader community of educators, experts, and scientists who have made significant contributions to the cause of education.

The City Party Chief expressed his confidence that, with his extensive experience and dedication, Associate Professor Phan Thanh Binh will continue to contribute his intellect and offer valuable recommendations for the development of both the nation and Ho Chi Minh City, especially within the fields of education, training, science, and technology.

The delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders at Associate Professor Ly Hoa's home. Photo: SGGP

On the morning of November 17, a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders, led by Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, visited and extended congratulations to Labor Hero, People’s Teacher, and Associate Professor Ly Hoa on the occasion of the 44th Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20, 1982 – November 20, 2026).

Accompanying the delegation were Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Commission for Information and Education of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Nguyen Van Phong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training.

During the visit, Deputy Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet engaged in a warm conversation, inquiring about the educator’s health and expressing deep gratitude for the contributions made by People’s Teacher Ly Hoa to the cause of education and training.

HCMC Chairman Le Quoc Phong converses with Professor Nguyen Tan Phat. Photo: SGGP

Elsewhere in the city, on the morning of November 17, a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Chairman Le Quoc Phong of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee paid a visit to the home of Professor Nguyen Tan Phat, who is former Deputy Minister of Education and Training and former President of Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, on the occasion of the 44th Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20, 1982 – November 20, 2026).

Chairman Le Quoc Phong presented flowers and gifts to Professor Nguyen Tan Phat, while acknowledging and highly commending his significant contributions to the field of education and training, the development of human resources for the nation, and the overall growth and advancement of Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman Le Quoc Phong and the delegation visit Professor Nguyen Tan Phat and his family on the occasion of the 44th Vietnamese Teachers' Day. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Chairman Le Quoc Phong wished Professor Nguyen Tan Phat and his family good health and happiness. He expressed his hope that Professor Nguyen Tan Phat would continue to take an interest in, study, and offer insightful contributions; particularly in the fields of education and training, as well as science and technology, thereby providing city leaders with additional perspectives and practical experience to support their leadership, management, and the formulation of future development strategies.

Nguyen Van Duoc, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee (second, R) presents flowers to Professor Nguyen Thien Nhan. Photo: SGGP

Also in this morning, a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders, led by Nguyen Van Duoc, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, visited the family of the late Professor Nguyen Thien Thanh—a Hero of Labor and a People’s Physician—in commemoration of the 44th anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20, 1982 – November 20, 2026).

The delegation was welcomed by Professor Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and former Minister of Education and Training, who is the son of the late Professor Nguyen Thien Thanh.

On behalf of the delegation, Permanent Deputy Secretary Nguyen Van Duoc respectfully offered incense in memory of the late Professor Nguyen Thien Thanh, expressing profound gratitude for his contributions to the revolutionary cause, scientific research, public healthcare, and the training of medical personnel for the nation.

The Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also inquired about the health and well-being of Professor Nguyen Thien Nhan and his family. In celebration of Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20), he extended his best wishes to Professor Nguyen Thien Nhan, acknowledging his significant contributions to the field of education and training, as well as to the development and growth of Ho Chi Minh City.

Professor Nguyen Thien Nhan also engaged in a discussion with the delegation regarding the city’s development, covering topics such as population policy, the improvement of residents' quality of life, and the development of human resources in the new era.

By staff writers- Translated by Anh Quan