SGGP Newspaper map donation program in Dong Nai City completed

On June 2, a delegation from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper visited and presented maps of Vietnam’s provincial-level administrative units and local maps to the leadership of the Party Committee of Tran Bien Ward, Dong Nai City.

SGGP Newspaper representative presents administrative map to Tran Bien Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

This marked the completion of SGGP Newspaper’s meaningful map donation program in the locality.

The visit was led by journalist Tran Van Phong, head of the SGGP Newspaper Representative Office for the Central Highlands and South Central Region.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Tran Bien Ward, Ho Van Nam, expressed gratitude to SGGP Newspaper for its attention and for presenting the maps to the Ward Party Committee. He noted that the donation provides Party officials and members with vivid and practical visual materials, thereby supporting local governance and administrative work.

SGGP Newspaper representative presents administrative map of 34 provinces and cities of Vietnam to the leadership of Tran Bien Ward Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

Previously, on March 6, the program was launched at the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Dong Nai. Throughout its implementation in the locality, the SGGP Newspaper Representative Office for the Central Highlands and South Central Region presented maps to Long Thanh Ward, Dai Phuoc Commune, the Department of Science and Technology, Xuan Loc Ward, Xuan Hoa Commune, and Nghia Trung Commune.

In addition, the program also presented maps to sponsors and several enterprises in Dong Nai City, including C.P. Vietnam Corporation, Sonadezi Corporation, Tin Nghia Corporation, and Dong Nai Housing Trading Joint Stock Company.

SGGP Newspaper representative presents map to Dong Nai Department of Science and Technology. (Photo: SGGP)

“The map in hand—the fatherland in heart” is the message of the program “Presenting the Nation’s Map—Honoring the Legacy of Our Homeland," initiated by SGGP Newspaper to spread love for the homeland and provide official information on administrative boundaries.

The program has received continuous support from the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank). In Dong Nai in particular, it has also been actively coordinated and supported by several enterprises, including Kim Oanh Group, C.P. Vietnam Livestock Corporation, Tin Nghia Corporation, Dong Nai Food Industry Corporation (DOFICO), Ho Chi Minh City Urban Drainage Company Limited (UDC), and Vedan Vietnam.

SGGP Newspaper representative presents local administrative map to Nghia Trung Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

SGGP Newspaper representative presents local administrative map to Xuan Loc Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh