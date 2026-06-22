Ho Chi Minh City

Over 150 organizations extend congratulations to SGGP Newspaper on press day

SGGP

More than 150 agencies and organizations visited and conveyed their best wishes to the editorial board, journalists, editors, staff, and employees of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper from June 16 to 21.

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The visits aimed to mark the 101st anniversary of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – 2026).

Representatives of the visiting agencies and organizations highly appreciated SGGP’s close coordination and companionship in communications and media coverage of their activities. They also expressed their hope that cooperation and ties between their organizations and SGGP Newspaper would continue to grow stronger in the years ahead.

Welcoming the delegations, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Acting Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, together with the Deputy Editors-in-Chief, sincerely thanked the agencies and organizations for their goodwill and support for the press agency’s journalists, editors, staff, and employees.

In the coming period, SGGP Newspaper will continue to uphold its proactive and innovative spirit while effectively fulfilling its assigned functions and responsibilities. The newspaper remains committed to serving as a trusted source of information, accompanying the people and contributing to the development of Ho Chi Minh City as well as the nation as a whole.

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By Kha Han, Trong Nghi - Translated by Kim Khanh

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SGGP Newspaper 101st anniversary of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day extend congratulations

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©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

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