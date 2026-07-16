Ho Chi Minh City to reclaim land for phase 2 of No.1 Ly Thai To Park project

Ho Chi Minh City reclaims land to proceed with phase 2 of the Memorial Park project at No. 1 Ly Thai To Street in accordance with the approved schedule.

No.1 Ly Thai To Park in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh has issued a document conveying directives from the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee on the recovery of the property at No.2 Hung Vuong Street to facilitate the development of a public project at 1 Ly Thai To Street, Vuon Lai Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

The municipal People's Committee has instructed Vuon Lai Ward to urgently prepare and submit for approval an adjustment to the investment policy and revise the project to expand Tran Binh Trong Street. Once the revisions are approved, the ward will proceed with compensation, support, resettlement, land acquisition, and the relocation of structures on the site at No. 2 Hung Vuong Street.

After site clearance is completed, the ward will hand over the entire cleared area to the Department of Construction to continue implementing phase 2 of the memorial park project at No. 1 Ly Thai To Street in accordance with the approved schedule.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to promptly finalize the required documentation and reports and advise the municipal People's Committee in submitting to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council the remaining portion of land at No.2 Hung Vuong Street for inclusion in the official land recovery list. The department will also guide and coordinate procedures related to land recovery, land allocation, and the management of the recovered land fund.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance has been tasked with coordinating with the Department of Construction, the Department of Agriculture and Environment, and the Vuon Lai Ward People's Committee to review the project's funding capacity, the use of contingency funds, and other related financial matters in accordance with prevailing regulations.

No. 1 Ly Thai To Park is a public memorial project dedicated with its central features including a public square and the "Water Drop" monument. The project was completed and opened to the public at the end of 2025 after more than 90 days of construction.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh