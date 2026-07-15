Culture/art

Activities launched to mark centenary of scholar Tran Bach Dang’s birth

SGGP

The opening ceremony of a series of activities marking the 100th birth anniversary of politician, researcher, journalist and writer Tran Bach Dang (July 15, 1926 – July 15, 2026) took place at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street on July 15.

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Books on Tran Bach Dang on display at the exhibition

The event is jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union Traditional Club, the Ho Chi Minh City General Sciences Library, the Nguyen An Ninh Digital Library – Southern Vietnam Collection, Ho Chi Minh City Book Street Co., Ltd., and Tre (Youth) Publishing House.

The program titled “100 Years of Tran Bach Dang – A Century of Dedication by a Southern Scholar-Gentleman” serves as an occasion to commemorate and pay tribute to one of southern Vietnam’s most distinguished revolutionary intellectuals, while promoting the values of lifelong learning, dedication and social responsibility among younger generations.

Running from July 15 to 19, the commemorative series features a wide range of activities, including the exhibition “Tran Bach Dang – A Southern Scholar-Gentleman,” a display of books and archival materials documenting his life and career, screenings of documentary films about his life, and selected excerpts from the television series titled “Van Bai Lat Ngua” (The Face-Up Cards), adapted from the novel of the same name written by Tran Bach Dang under the pen name Nguyen Truong Thien Ly.

The events offer visitors deeper insights into Tran Bach Dang’s ideals, character, and enduring contributions to Vietnam’s revolutionary cause and national history.

A highlight of the opening ceremony is a panel discussion titled “Tran Bach Dang—A Century of Dedication,” bringing together researchers, journalists, guest speakers, and individuals who had worked closely with him. The event featured personal recollections, valuable archival materials, and diverse perspectives on his life and career.

Later that afternoon on the same day, a press conference will be held at the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Social Work Center at No. 5 Dinh Tien Hoang Street, Saigon Ward, to launch the Tran Bach Dang Youth Library project. The library is envisioned as a repository of Tran Bach Dang’s writings, archival materials, and intellectual legacy, serving the learning and research needs of the community.

On the occasion, the project organizers will also launch a campaign to collect books and archival materials, calling on individuals, organizations, researchers, and readers to contribute to building the library’s initial collection.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh

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100th birth anniversary of politician researcher journalist and writer Tran Bach Dang scholar Tran Bach Dang Ho Chi Minh City Book Street

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