SGGP Newspaper wins third prize at Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Journalism Awards

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper was among the winners at the 15th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Journalism Awards, receiving a third prize for a three-part series highlighting new growth opportunities for the city's tourism sector.

The Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, held the 15th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Journalism Awards ceremony on June 4.

After more than three months of submissions, organizers received nearly 200 entries across print, online, radio, television and photojournalism categories from 25 media agencies across the country.

The winners of the 15th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Journalism Awards

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism Pham Huy Binh said over the past 15 years, the awards have become a showcase for high-quality journalism that captures the growth and transformation of Ho Chi Minh City's tourism sector.

Many award-winning works not only promote destinations but also identify practical challenges and propose solutions to support the sector's professional and sustainable growth, he said.

This year's entries highlighted emerging tourism models and trends, from MICE and medical tourism to cruise tourism and digital innovation, judges said.

The organizers presented 17 awards across three categories, including print and online journalism, radio and television broadcasting and photojournalism.

In the print and online journalism category, reporters Thi Hong and Quang Vu from SGGP Newspaper won third prize for their three-part series titled “New Momentum for Ho Chi Minh City Tourism.”

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong