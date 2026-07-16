HCMC leader pays tribute to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers

On July 15, a delegation from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, led by Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, visited Vietnamese Heroic Mothers.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Ty. (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to mark the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–July 27, 2026).

The delegation visited Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Ty at her home in Phu Nhuan Ward. Now 93 years old, she lives with her daughter and lost two sons who were martyred in service to the nation.

On behalf of the city leadership, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed profound gratitude for Mother Nguyen Thi Ty's immense sacrifices and contributions to the country's cause of national liberation and development. He wished her good health, happiness, and longevity, expressing hope that she would continue to inspire and educate younger generations through her exemplary life and unwavering patriotism.

The delegation visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Huu Tai. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also visited Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Huu Tai at her home in Khanh Hoi Ward.

The Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee expressed his delight to learn that Mother Nguyen Thi Huu Tai remains in good health and enjoys a fulfilling daily life. He extended his best wishes for her continued good health, happiness, and many more years with her children and grandchildren.

Mother Nguyen Thi Huu Tai is 87 years old. Her husband was martyred during the resistance war against the United States, while her son was martyred during the war to defend the nation's border and while performing international duties. She herself is a Class 4/4 war invalid and a former resistance activist who was imprisoned and tortured by the enemy. She currently lives with her children and grandchildren.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers incense in remembrance of Vietnamese Heroic Mother Bui Thi Me. (Photo: SGGP)

Later the same day, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc and members of the delegation offered incense in remembrance of Vietnamese Heroic Mother Bui Thi Me in Saigon Ward.

Born in 1921, Mother Bui Thi Me lost three sons who were martyred. She formerly served as Vice Chairwoman of the Southern Vietnam Patriotic Teachers' Association, Deputy Minister of Health, Social Welfare and War Invalids under the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam, and Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society.

Mother Bui Thi Me loses three sons who were martyred. (Photo: SGGP)

At each of the visits, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, emphasized that gratitude and care for war veterans, martyrs, and people with meritorious service are not limited to the annual observance of War Invalids and Martyrs Day, but are a regular, long-term responsibility of the city. He said these efforts reflect the enduring tradition of gratitude and solidarity upheld by the city's Party organization, authorities, and people.

He affirmed that the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and people from all walks of life will continue to strengthen the great national unity bloc to effectively implement policies benefiting people who have rendered meritorious service to the nation.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh