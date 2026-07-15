HCMC allocates over VND154 billion to support revolutionary contributors

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has earmarked more than VND154.1 billion (US$5.9 million) for activities marking the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – 2026).

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc visits and presents appreciation gifts to people with meritorious service. (Photo: SGGP)

The estimated budget does not include funding for activities in Con Dao Special Zone.

The municipal People's Committee has issued a plan for organizing commemorative activities and allocating funding for the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day, with the aim of paying tribute to heroic martyrs, war invalids, sick soldiers, families of martyrs, and other people who rendered meritorious service to the revolution.

As part of the commemoration, city leaders will pay tribute at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery, Ho Chi Minh City Cemetery, Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple, Cu Chi Martyrs Cemetery, Ho Chi Minh City Policy Cemetery, the Memorial House dedicated to Heroic Vietnamese Mother and Hero of the People's Armed Forces Nguyen Thi Ranh, the Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site, Rung Sac Martyrs Cemetery, Binh Duong Martyrs Cemetery, Ba Ria–Vung Tau Martyrs Cemetery, and other martyrs' cemeteries across the city.

The city will also organize leadership delegations to visit exemplary policy beneficiary families and organizations, hold a gathering honoring outstanding people with meritorious service, and conduct commemorative activities in Con Dao Special Zone from July 24 to 26.

The total estimated budget for the commemorative program exceeds VND154.1 billion, excluding expenditures for activities in Con Dao Special Zone. The city will present gifts to beneficiaries in seven policy categories, with each gift valued between VND800,000 (US$30.45) and VND3 million (US$114).

In addition, 40 city leadership delegations will visit 172 policy beneficiary families, each receiving a gift worth VND5 million. A meeting will be held to honor 167 outstanding people with meritorious service, each of whom will receive a VND3 million gift. The city will also visit and present gifts to five rehabilitation and nursing centers for war invalids in Bac Ninh, Ninh Binh, and Ho Chi Minh City.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has instructed wards, communes, and the special zone to continue mobilizing contributions to the "Gratitude Fund", review the living conditions of policy beneficiary families, support repairs to deteriorating gratitude houses, and listen to the concerns and aspirations of people with meritorious service so that appropriate assistance can be provided promptly. Local authorities have also been directed to renovate and maintain martyrs' memorial sites while coordinating efforts to search for, recover, and identify the remains of fallen soldiers.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh