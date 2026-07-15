Ho Chi Minh City delegation pays tribute to scholar Tran Bach Dang

On the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Tran Bach Dang, former Secretary of the Saigon–Gia Dinh Party Committee, a delegation of HCMC leaders visited his family residence to offer incense in remembrance of the late revolutionary leader.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh offers incense in tribute to politician, researcher, journalist and writer Tran Bach Dang. (Photo: SGGP)

On July 14, a delegation representing the Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh, visited the family residence of politician, researcher, journalist and writer Tran Bach Dang to offer incense in his memory on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of his birth (July 15, 1926 – 2026).

The delegation also included Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Duong Anh Duc; Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Tran Van Khuyen; and leaders of Tan My Ward, among others.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Duong Anh Duc offers incense in tribute to politician, researcher, journalist and writer Tran Bach Dang. (Photo: SGGP)

At the family residence of the former Secretary of the Saigon–Gia Dinh Party Committee, Tran Bach Dang, Mr. Vo Van Minh and members of the delegation solemnly offered incense in tribute to the late revolutionary leader, honoring him as a steadfast Communist, a visionary leader with an innovative mindset, a devoted public servant who maintained close ties with the people, and a distinguished writer. His lifelong revolutionary activities and literary career were closely associated with Party communications and ideological work, as well as with the Saigon–Gia Dinh–Ho Chi Minh City region.

On the occasion, Ho Chi Minh City leaders extended their best wishes to researcher Tran Bach Dang’s family, expressing hopes for their continued good health, happiness, and success, while encouraging them to uphold their family's revolutionary tradition and continue contributing to the development of both the nation and Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Tran Van Khuyen offers incense in tribute to politician, researcher, journalist and writer Tran Bach Dang. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Vo Van Minh (C) and Mr. Duong Anh Duc (R) extend their regards to and speak with Tran Bach Dang's family members. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Tran Bach Dang, whose birth name was Truong Gia Trieu, was born on July 15, 1926, into a family with a strong Confucian scholarly tradition in Thanh Hung Village, Hoa Hung Commune, Giong Rieng District, Rach Gia Province (now An Giang Province). He passed away on April 16, 2007.

He joined the revolutionary movement at an early age and became a member of the Indochinese Communist Party in November 1943. Throughout his 66 years of revolutionary service, he participated in both the resistance war against French colonists and the struggle against the U.S. imperialists, contributing to Vietnam's national independence and reunification. In every position he held and under all circumstances, Tran Bach Dang consistently fulfilled the tasks entrusted to him by the Party, the State, and the people with distinction.

A veteran Vietnamese political leader, scholar Tran Bach Dang served as a key adviser to the Party Central Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on numerous strategic issues of national importance.

His revolutionary career was inseparable from his literary and journalistic pursuits. Despite holding many leadership positions, he made an indelible mark in journalism, culture, literature and the arts, and historical research. Writing under several pen names, including Huong Trieu, Tran Quang, Nguyen Truong Thien Ly, Nguyen Hieu Truong, Nam Quang, and Dai Nghia, he earned wide public recognition for his influential works.

He authored thousands of insightful and thought-provoking newspaper articles and wrote several acclaimed novels, some of which were later adapted into films of significant historical value.

Ms. Tran Hong Anh (L), daughter of scholar Tran Bach Dang, speaks with a reporter from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, Ms. Tran Hong Anh, daughter of scholar Tran Bach Dang, recalled that when she was seven years old, she and her younger brother had to leave their parents and move to the Northern region to study and live so that their parents could devote themselves wholeheartedly to the revolutionary cause. It was not until 1975, after the country was reunified, that the family was finally reunited.

She remembered her father as a loving parent who deeply cared for his children, yet was also exceptionally strict, particularly when it came to matters of ideals and one's way of life. His compassion, integrity, and unwavering principles gradually became enduring values within the family, serving as a legacy that successive generations continue to uphold and pass on.

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By Van Minh, Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh - By Van Minh, Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh