HCMC issues guidance on acceptance procedures for public investment projects

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has issued guidance on implementing new regulations governing the acceptance of public investment projects, aiming to tighten quality control before facilities are put into operation.

An aerial view of a major transport infrastructure project in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)



On July 14, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, Nguyen Thanh Thuan, said the department had sent official guidance to Ho Chi Minh City Management Board for Transport Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects, the Center for Traffic and Technical Infrastructure Management, and the People's Committees of communes, wards and special zones, among other agencies, on implementing the new regulations governing inspections of the acceptance of completed public investment projects.

Under the new regulations, only works that are part of nationally important projects, large-scale or technically complex projects, or projects included in the list of works with significant impacts on public safety and community interests will be subject to acceptance inspections by specialized authorities during construction and before being put into operation.

Meanwhile, Grade III and Grade IV bridges, roads, road tunnels, pedestrian tunnels, and drainage infrastructure works that do not fall within the above categories will no longer be subject to acceptance inspections by construction authorities.

The Department of Construction also reminded project owners whose projects had undergone acceptance inspections before July 1, 2026 but had yet to rectify outstanding issues, or those that had submitted acceptance dossiers before that date but had not yet been inspected, to comply with the transitional provisions set out in Article 53 of Decree No. 207/2026/ND-CP in order to complete all procedures in accordance with the law.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh