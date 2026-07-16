HCMC breaks ground on social housing project for police officers

Construction began on July 16 on a social housing project for officers and personnel of Vietnam's People's Public Security force in Tang Nhon Phu Ward.

The project is being developed by a joint venture between An Cu Duc Phu JSC and Bach Dang One Member Co., Ltd.

Officials perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the social housing project for the People's Public Security force in Tang Nhon Phu Ward.

Built on a 6,232-square-meter site in Cay Dau Hamlet, the project will comprise a 30-story residential tower with two basement levels and a total floor area of 61,245 square meters. Upon completion, it will provide 477 apartments. The development carries a total investment of approximately VND1.075 trillion and is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2028.

Lieutenant General Dang Hong Duc, Deputy Minister of Public Security, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Lieutenant General Dang Hong Duc, Deputy Minister of Public Security, said expanding affordable housing would not only address accommodation needs but also enable police officers to work with greater peace of mind and continue serving the country. He urged the developer and contractors to ensure construction quality, workplace safety, timely completion, and architectural standards.

Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, addresses the groundbreaking ceremony.

Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, said the city and the Ministry of Public Security have identified 12 sites covering about 24 hectares for housing projects dedicated to police personnel. Together, the developments are expected to deliver nearly 14,000 apartments.

The Tang Nhon Phu project is the fourth social housing development for the People's Public Security force to break ground in HCMC. Authorities plan to accelerate work on the remaining eight sites, aiming to provide stable housing for officers while supporting the city's long-term development.

Perspective of the social housing project for police officers in Tang Nhon Phu Ward.

The project's developers pledged to mobilize maximum resources and work closely with relevant agencies to complete the development on schedule while ensuring quality, construction safety, and full compliance with investment and building regulations.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Thuy Doan