HCMC Party Committee assigns six cadres to Research and Development Board

On July 15, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee announced decisions to transfer and appoint six officials to the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Quoc Phong presents appointment decisions to cadres. (Photo: SGGP)

The announcement and official appointment ceremony took place on July 15. The event was presided over by Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board Le Quoc Phong, who presented the decisions.

The conference was also attended by Standing Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board Le Quoc Phong, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

During the conference, Standing Deputy Head of the Organizing Board of the HCMC Party Committee, Thai Thi Bich Lien, officially announced the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's decisions on personnel appointments.

Accordingly, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee decided to receive six officials into the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for assignment to the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board. They are Tran Thanh Binh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies; Nguyen Duc Chung, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center; Le Quoc Cuong, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park Management Board; Nguyen Quoc Hien, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board; Ho Ky Quang Minh, Secretary of the Party Committee of Saigon University; and Doan Ngoc Xuan, President of Thu Dau Mot University.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong affirmed that the Standing Committee of the Party Committee places high expectations on the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board in conducting research, providing policy advice, and proposing solutions to the Standing Committee, the Standing Board, and the Party Committee of HCMC on key issues and breakthrough initiatives to achieve the city's development goals in the years ahead.

He noted that the six newly appointed officials have served in a wide range of positions and possess extensive experience in research, policy advisory work, and the formulation of institutional mechanisms and policies across various sectors. He urged them to continue leveraging their expertise, professional strengths, and practical experience to make meaningful and effective contributions to the board's work.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong, Standing Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha, and representatives of various agencies and units congratulate the newly appointed officials. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board comprises a chairperson and five deputy chairpersons. Specifically, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang serves as Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board.

The five deputy chairpersons are Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc; and Vice Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong and Van Thi Bach Tuyet.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Office serves as the standing agency of the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board, alongside six subordinate subcommittees.

The Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board comprises six subordinate subcommittees, including the Institutional and Policy Subcommittee, the Party Building and Political System Subcommittee, the Economic Development Subcommittee, the Social Affairs Subcommittee, the Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation Subcommittee, and the Administrative Support Subcommittee.

Related News HCMC Research and Development Board establishes six subordinate subcommittees

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh