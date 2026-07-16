Ho Chi Minh City launches 100-day push to complete land database

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang has called for a 100-day campaign to accelerate the completion of the city's land database, aiming to finish the project by the end of 2026 as part of broader digital transformation efforts.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang has called on the city to launch a 100-day campaign to complete its land database by the end of 2026.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang

The proposal was made at a conference on the afternoon of July 15, reviewing the work of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Science and Technology Development, Innovation and Digital Transformation during the first six months of 2026 and outlining priorities for the remainder of the year. The meeting, held in both in-person and online formats, also reviewed the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, Secretariat Project No. 204, and Government Project No. 06.

Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the steering committee, chaired the conference.

Digital platforms expand public services

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (Photo: Viet Dung)

Reporting on the city's performance during the first half of the year, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong said significant progress had been made in developing digital citizenship. More than 8 million identity cards have been issued, covering 98.24 percent of permanent residents, while more than 7 million electronic identification accounts have been created, with an activation rate of 99.41 percent.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, Nguyen Minh Nhut, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: Viet Dung)

The city has implemented 55 pilot models, 49 of which have proven effective in practice. Among them, the "Digital Citizen Station" model has continued to expand, integrating additional digital services for residents.

According to leaders of Go Vap Ward, the "Digital Citizen Station" is a practical initiative that brings digital services closer to residents, helping them access public services and other essential online services more conveniently, quickly, and safely. Local implementation has shown that the stations have evolved beyond administrative service centers to become multi-purpose community spaces that connect local authorities and residents through digital platforms.

Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee (Photo: Viet Dung)

Another successful initiative is the "Digital Neighborhood" model. Leaders of Tan Hung Ward said the ward is home to more than 170,000 residents and has experienced rapid urbanization, with numerous apartment complexes, a large foreign population, and an increasing administrative workload. These factors have created a need to shift from manual administration to data-driven governance.

For local officials, the "Digital Neighborhood" serves as a digital assistant, enabling faster and more accurate area management and supporting data-based decision-making. The system also integrates a range of community services, including neighborhood records, electronic forms, contact information, online maps, and locally developed applications.

HCMC focuses on complete and accurate land data

Chairman Vo Van Minh of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council (Photo: Viet Dung )

Nguyen Minh Nhut, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, said the city's land database currently contains more than 4.5 million land parcels, with more than 4 million already synchronized with the national land database.

About 459,000 land parcels, or approximately 10.1 percent of the total, have yet to be incorporated into the database. The department is urgently reviewing and classifying these parcels to complete surveys, update records, and finalize cadastral documentation before November 2026.

Referring to the remaining 10.1 percent of land parcels, Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee, urged the Department of Agriculture and Environment to accelerate completion of the database to help prevent future disputes and complaints on land issues.

Chairman Vo Van Minh of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council stressed that the city must ensure the database is complete, synchronized, standardized, and shared across agencies, with accurate and complete data, particularly for the city's land database.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang emphasized the urgent need to complete the land database, calling on agencies, departments, and local authorities to finish the databases under their management while launching a 100-day campaign dedicated to the land database, with the goal of completing the work by the end of 2026.

Regarding science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, Secretary Tran Luu Quang instructed the city's steering committee and relevant agencies to develop detailed implementation plans, establish priorities, and focus on key tasks rather than spreading resources too thinly.

He also stressed the need to promptly prepare draft implementation guidelines for the Law on Urban Development so they can be put into effect immediately after the National Assembly passes the legislation. Pointing to shortcomings in coordination among agencies and local authorities, he called for an immediate review and resolution of those issues.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee further urged the city to study mechanisms for commissioning and assigning scientific research, expand cooperation among government agencies, research institutes, universities, and businesses, and develop policies to attract talented professionals, experts, and scientists while building a highly skilled workforce to support science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. He also called for faster disbursement of investment funds to ensure capital allocated to these areas is used effectively.

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By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan