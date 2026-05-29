SGGP Newspaper presents administrative maps to Cai Mep International Terminal

SGGP Newspaper leaders present administrative maps to Cai Mep International Port.

A delegation of leaders from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper visited the Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) in the Cai Mep – Thi Vai port complex in HCMC on May 29. During the visit, the delegation presented CMIT with the 2025 Map of Vietnam’s Provincial Administrative Units and the 2025 Administrative Map of HCMC at the commune level.

Receiving the delegation were representatives of the leadership board of Cai Mep International Terminal Co., Ltd. (CMIT), along with port operation managers, engineers, and technical specialists.

At the working session, CMIT representatives provided an overview of the port’s operations, its capacity to accommodate large container vessels, and its strategic orientation toward developing a green and smart port model in the coming years.

According to CMIT, the terminal is currently one of Vietnam’s most modern deep-water ports, playing a key role in the international logistics supply chain. In recent years, the company has accelerated the application of digital technologies and automation in port operations to improve efficiency, shorten cargo clearance times, and optimize logistics costs.

As part of the program, the SGGP delegation toured the port’s berths, ship-to-shore crane system, container yard, and operations control center. The two sides also discussed the development potential of the Cai Mep – Thi Vai port complex within the broader strategy for marine economy and logistics development in HCMC and Southern Vietnam.

CMIT representatives expressed appreciation for SGGP Newspaper’s interest and affirmed the port’s continued commitment to community connectivity initiatives that promote sustainable maritime economic and logistics development.

By Nguyen Nam – Translated by Thuy Doan