Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City women present Ao Dai to Belarusian women

SGGPO

The Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, together with the Women's Unions of Binh Thanh and An Dong wards, presented a total of 140 sets of Ao Dai, Vietnamese traditional dress, to Belarusian women on July 14.

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Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, Trinh Thi Thanh, introduces Ao Dai, Vietnamese traditional dress, to Deputy Consul General of Belarus in Ho Chi Minh City Palina Karpava. (Photo: SGGP)

The activity aims to help women in both countries gain a deeper understanding of Vietnamese and Belarusian women, who are known for their compassion, sense of responsibility, and unwavering contributions to sustainable national development as well as to peace and international cooperation.

On July 14, hundreds of women from Binh Thanh and An Dong wards in Ho Chi Minh City visited the photo exhibitions "Ho Chi Minh City Women – Faith and Aspiration" and "The Power of Women", jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union and the Consulate General of the Republic of Belarus in Ho Chi Minh City.

The exhibition is being held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh officially being renamed Ho Chi Minh City (July 2, 1976–2026) and to celebrate the Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus. It also serves to promote the values of peace and friendship while honoring the contributions of Vietnamese and Belarusian women. The exhibition runs through July 17.

Under the theme "Faith and Aspiration," the exhibition showcases photographs of Ho Chi Minh City women, highlighting the contributions of generations of women to the national liberation struggle as well as the city's development, modernization, and international integration.

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Women from Binh Thanh Ward visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the "The Power of Women" photo exhibition highlights the beauty, resilience, and contributions of Belarusian women throughout the country's history and in contemporary society.

On this occasion, the Women's Unions of Binh Thanh and An Dong wards presented 40 sets of Ao Dai, Vietnamese traditional dress, to Belarusian women.

According to Ms. Trinh Thi Thanh, Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, the organization will present a total of 100 traditional Ao Dai to Belarusian women as part of efforts to strengthen friendship and cultural exchanges between women of Vietnam and Belarus.

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The Deputy Consul General of Belarus in Ho Chi Minh City Palina Karpava introduces photographs showcasing Belarusian women to women from Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)
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Ms. Trinh Thi Thanh (R) introduces Ao Dai to Ms. Palina Karpava. (Photo: SGGP)
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Representatives of Binh Thanh Ward present flowers to Deputy Consul General of Belarus in Ho Chi Minh City, Palina Karpava. (Photo: SGGP)
By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

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