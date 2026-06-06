SGGP Newspaper launches Green Consumption Campaign 2026

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op) officially launched the Green Consumption Campaign 2026 on June 6.

The initiative marks a new phase in the campaign’s 16-year journey of promoting environmentally responsible consumption and sustainable production across the country.

Its launch ceremony took place at Co.opmart Ly Thuong Kiet, carrying the message “Millions of Green Actions – Activating a Green Market.” The campaign aims to strengthen connections between green producers, distributors and consumers while fostering a more sustainable domestic market.

Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper (fourth from right), Nguyen Ngoc Thang, Deputy General Director of Saigon Co.op, and delegates perform the official launch ceremony for the Green Consumption Campaign 2026. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Thang, Deputy General Director of Saigon Co.op, expressed appreciation to SGGP Newspaper for initiating and accompanying the campaign over the past 16 years, helping bring environmentally friendly products closer to consumers.

He emphasized that products participating in the campaign must meet standards that promote consumer health and environmental protection. Saigon Co.op remains committed to delivering trusted green products to shoppers nationwide.

The launch ceremony of the Green Consumption Campaign 2026 takes place at Co.opmart Ly Thuong Kiet supermarket. Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong

With nearly 800 retail outlets across the country, Saigon Co.op continues to serve as the campaign’s primary distribution network. Its retail brands, including Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, Finelife and other formats, will simultaneously implement Green Consumption Campaign branding, making it easier for consumers to identify and purchase products that meet green and sustainable criteria.

With extensive retail network, Saigon Co.op hopes to connect stakeholders and guide the market toward responsible consumption, thereby encouraging businesses to invest more in sustainable production, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Thang said.

Speaking at the event, journalist Phung Thi Ai Van of SGGP Newspaper, who coordinates the campaign, said that the initiative has received strong support from government agencies, businesses and consumers throughout the years. At its peak, the campaign attracted as many as 12,000 volunteers nationwide.

Representing the business community, Ms. Nguyen Thi Thuy Linh, Marketing Director of OPC Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company, noted that consumers now have a greater understanding of environmental protection and green production. However, purchasing decisions are often still influenced by price. Therefore, businesses must clearly demonstrate the practical benefits consumers receive from their sustainability efforts.

Delegates attend the launch ceremony of the Green Consumption Campaign 2026. Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong

Consumers do not buy a product simply because it is biodegradable or environmentally friendly. They choose it because it is clean, high-quality, safe, and beneficial for their families’ health, she said.

To enhance transparency, OPC has introduced QR codes on product packaging, allowing consumers to trace the product journey from raw material sources to the final point of sale.

Ms. Lam Thuy Ai, Chairwoman of Mebifarm, shared the development journey of the company’s clean egg brand since 2014. She explained that obtaining recognition as a green product and securing support from reputable distribution systems such as Saigon Co.op required strict compliance with production standards and international certifications.

Throughout this process, Mebifarm received support from the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association and distribution partners to continuously improve its green and sustainable production practices while meeting increasingly stringent market requirements.

Delegates tour product displays at Co.opmart Ly Thuong Kiet supermarket. Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong

This year’s campaign aims to connect at least 1,000 suppliers within the Saigon Co.op system, as well as businesses that have adopted green production practices or are undergoing sustainability transitions. Organizers also plan to develop product catalogs by industry segment and gradually build a database of green enterprises and green products to support future development.

Another highlight of the campaign is the “Vietnamese Family – Green Ambassador” program, which will run from June 11 to July 1 at nearly 800 Saigon Co.op retail outlets nationwide. Thousands of environmentally friendly, green-certified products, along with essential consumer goods, will be offered through promotional programs designed to encourage responsible purchasing decisions that benefit both the environment and local communities.

Shoppers browse and purchase products at Co.opmart Ly Thuong Kiet Supermarket during the launch of the Green Consumption Campaign 2026.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, emphasized that green transformation is no longer solely a requirement for export-oriented businesses but has become increasingly important within the domestic market. The distinguishing feature of Green Consumption 2026 is that it goes beyond simply telling green stories or raising awareness. Instead, it seeks to reshape consumer behavior directly at the point of sale, where final market decisions are made. The campaign aims to ensure that ESG values, clean production practices, and sustainable development principles are not confined to corporate reports but are recognized and supported by consumers through their everyday purchasing choices, she added.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong