Multimedia

Photo Gallery

SGGP Newspaper's program supports needy ethnic minority students in Ha Giang

SGGP

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper handed over school equipment and supplies to students in the Son Vi Semi-Boarding Primary School for Ethnic Minorities in Son Vi Commune in Meo Vac District, Ha Giang Province on May 23.

The event is part of the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program building libraries and offering gifts to students and schools in remote areas in provinces and cities throughout the country taken by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

The program offered essential learning tools worth a total of VND86 million to the school and nearly VND362 million to the school’s student support fund to award scholarships to students overcoming difficulties and support disadvantaged students.

z5468830150540-5fc5f5ea82de59b42ae473487844c0f2-5565.jpg.jpg
Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong said that besides functional professional activities, the newspaper is always interested in organizing community programs and social charitable works to help needy people and students in remote areas.

The SGGP Newspaper launched the “Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program with the goal of creating favorable conditions for students to continuously put their effort into studying, he added.

These gifts will help students reduce their difficulties and overcome challenges of going to school as well as teach children a shared humanity, love, and kindness, teacher Nguyen Hai Ha, head of the Son Vi Semi-Boarding Primary School for Ethnic Minorities said.

z5468836063436-be01008f9ff97bd1c3202e4e5b9fbe08-8842-7293.jpg.jpg
Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Party Committee of Ha Giang Province Dang Ai Xoan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
z5468874321089-09333661e4cf6682d5a82cfe606cf14c-6625.jpg.jpg
Teacher Nguyen Hai Ha, head of the Son Vi Semi-Boarding Primary School for Ethnic Minorities expresses his sincere thanks to the sponsors. (Photo: SGGP)

In 2008, the SGGP Newspaper supported VND100 million to build the Son Vi Semi-Boarding Primary School for Ethnic Minorities and provided assistance to some households in difficult circumstances in Meo Vac District.

On the occasion of the ongoing program, Tien Phong (Pioneer) Marketing & Public Affairs Company Limited offered VND4 million to the school’s student support fund. The program’s organizer and Hue Minh Dang Investment Company Limited gave VND13 million and VND30 million respectively to award scholarships to students sponsored by the Son Vi Border Guard Station.

z5468900664341-56889b8dfd965b80a01baf5ee7eb4164-409.jpg.jpg
Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong (L) offers gifts to orphaned students sponsored by the Son Vi Border Guard Station. (Photo: SGGP)

Son Vi Commune covers an area of approximately 54 square kilometers, with a population of over 6,000 people. The commune has 19 hamlets that are home to ethnic minority groups such as Mong, Giay, Tay, Nung, Dao, Hoa. Of these, the Mong people account for 80 percent of the commune's population.

The Son Vi Semi-Boarding Primary School for Ethnic Minorities consists of one main campus and 16 satellite campuses. The school has 45 classes with a total of 1,262 students.

Images of the gift-giving ceremony:

z5468889997247-b925e714636430c57738a417e74cec49-8127.jpg.jpg
z5468883686635-af029a7280cd774f7699c528e26aa499-8328.jpg.jpg
z5468865912840-5277620de294eaa4928eb9c18d65aea6-3457.jpg.jpg
z5468847952123-1f8296825dcca937a5b8f690a3e8f33e-1-912.jpg.jpg
z5468912651346-498abdef3d40f872888fbb62c68ade78-1592.jpg.jpg
z5468906724888-7f16ce9bd2fd7bb4c2cb178b2f4de223-6145-5198.jpg.jpg
z5468827113539-170909127c33317713788aa41fb9eb50-7152.jpg.jpg
z5468817663899-f14f811dec2658cc84a223aea6a91cbc-744.jpg.jpg
z5468920574531-7adaa10c96cb8713c34b7cf7bcc285e9-5182.jpg.jpg
z5468817661843-5c10049bca7afec5b09b652add7b2c39-8572.jpg.jpg
Related News
By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) Son Vi Semi-Boarding Primary School for Ethnic Minorities Meo Vac District Ha Giang Province

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn