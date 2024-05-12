SGGP Newspaper's program supports needy students in Binh Dinh

National

The Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper coordinated with Khang Dien House Trading and Investment JSC to give school equipment and supplies to students in My Cat Primary School, My Cat Commune, Binh Dinh Province’s Phu My District on May 11.

dsc01255-3038.jpg.jpg
The Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Khang Dien House Trading and Investment JSC give school equipment and supplies to students in My Cat Primary School, Binh Dinh Province’s Phu My District on May 11. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is part of the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program building libraries and offering gifts to students and schools in remote areas in provinces and cities throughout the country taken by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

The delegation offered 10 computers, three water purifiers, 40 sets of desks and chairs, two ceiling fans, and other essential learning tools to My Cat Primary School.

In addition, the SGGP Newspaper and Khang Dien House Trading and Investment JSC also gave VND50 million to the school’s student support fund to award scholarships to students overcoming difficulties and support disadvantaged students.

img-9923-8863.jpg.jpg
Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program has been launched by the SGGP Newspaper with the goal of providing assistance to schools in remote disadvantaged locations and border areas to create favorable condition for students to continuously put their all effort in the study.

The program also includes projects to build and repair schools, and libraries; offer books, reference books, textbooks, school uniforms, health insurance, computers, learning tools, means of transport to go to schools, life jackets; install internet and lighting systems, clean water supply systems.

img-9994-3734.jpg.jpg
Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong (R) hands over school equipment and supplies for students in the My Cat Primary School in Binh Dinh Province’s Phu My District. (Photo: SGGP)
dsc01492-2016.jpg.jpg
Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong offers gifts to students of the My Cat Primary School. (Photo: SGGP)
dsc01523-468.jpg.jpg
dsc01630-6832.jpg.jpg
Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of My Cat Commune Tran Ba Bay speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
dsc01747-2848.jpg.jpg
Principal of the My Cat Primary School Pham Hong Toan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
dsc01808-4654.jpg.jpg
The delegation offers 10 computers, 40 sets of desks and chairs, and other essential learning tools to the My Cat Primary School. (Photo: SGGP)
img-1689-9238.jpg.jpg
Three water purifiers provide fresh water for students of the My Cat Primary School. (Photo: SGGP)
dsc01486-1752.jpg.jpg
By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh

