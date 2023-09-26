SGGP Newspaper hands over libraries to Ben Tre’ secondary schools

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper coordinated with the Nguyen Dinh Chieu Study Promotion Fund to hand over libraries and presented mid-autumn festival gifts to children in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on September 25.

The SGGP newspaper with the support of the VP Bank SMBC Finance Company Limited (VPB SMBC FC) repaired and provided equipment for the libraries of the secondary schools, An Duc in Giong Ca Village and Tan Xuan in Tan Thi Village, in Ba Tri District’s An Duc Commune of Ben Tre Province.

The event is part of the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program building libraries and offering gifts to students and schools in remote areas in provinces and cities throughout the country taken by the SGGP Newspaper.

Accordingly, the program provides assistance to schools in remote disadvantaged locations and border areas to create favorable conditions for students to continuously put their all effort in their studies; build and repair schools and libraries; offer books, reference books, textbooks, school uniforms, health insurance, computers, learning tools, means of transport to go to schools, swimming pool life jackets; install internet and lighting systems, clean water supply systems.

At the handover ceremony of libraries held at the An Duc secondary school, the delegation presented mid-autumn festival gifts to 350 students and 20 scholarships worth VND1 million each to disadvantaged students

Kids also had a chance to enjoy interesting activities of the Mid-autumn festival such as sports games and music performances with Uncle Cuoi and Sister Hang Nga, the two fairy-tale characters who live on the Moon.