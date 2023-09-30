SGGP Newspaper hands over scholarships to poor students in Lam Dong

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper handed over 100 schoalarships and essential school supplies to students in Dam Rong District of the central highland province of Lam Dong on September 29.

The SGGP Newspaper in coordination with Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A bank) and Ms. Thuy An, a sponsor of the charity program presented 100 scholarships worth VND1 million each, 2,000 notebooks and backpacks to disadvantaged students of the Da M’rong primary school and the Da M’rong secondary school in Da M’rong Commune of the district.

Da M’rong Commune is a poor remote area with many socio-economic challenges. Villagers mainly earn a living by farming.

These gifts will help students reduce their difficulties and overcome challenges of going to school as well as teach children a shared humanity, love and kindness, teacher Tran Van Tuan, head of the Da M’rong secondary school said.

The event is part of the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program building libraries and offering gifts to students and schools in remote areas in provinces and cities throughout the country taken by the SGGP Newspaper.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Deputy editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong said that the newspaper has organized several social charitable programs in localities throughout the country over the past time, including the Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program with the goal of providing assistance to schools in remote disadvantaged locations and border areas to create favorable condition for students to continuously put their all effort in the study.