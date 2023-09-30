SGGP Newspaper hands over scholarships to poor students in Lam Dong

The SGGP Newspaper in coordination with Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A bank) and Ms. Thuy An, a sponsor of the charity program presented 100 scholarships worth VND1 million each, 2,000 notebooks and backpacks to disadvantaged students of the Da M’rong primary school and the Da M’rong secondary school in Da M’rong Commune of the district.
Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong (L) and Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Dam Rong District Lieng Hot Ha Hai offer scholarships to students of the Da M’rong primary school. (Photo: SGGP)
Deputy Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Pham Truong (L) offers scholarships to students of the Da M’rong primary school. (Photo: SGGP)
Da M’rong Commune is a poor remote area with many socio-economic challenges. Villagers mainly earn a living by farming.
These gifts will help students reduce their difficulties and overcome challenges of going to school as well as teach children a shared humanity, love and kindness, teacher Tran Van Tuan, head of the Da M’rong secondary school said.
Editor and deputy editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong (L) and Bui Thi Hong Suong offer gifts to students. (Photo: SGGP)
A representative of the Department of Education and Training offers scholarships to students. (Photo: SGGP)
The event is part of the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program building libraries and offering gifts to students and schools in remote areas in provinces and cities throughout the country taken by the SGGP Newspaper.
Speaking at the handover ceremony, Deputy editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong said that the newspaper has organized several social charitable programs in localities throughout the country over the past time, including the Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program with the goal of providing assistance to schools in remote disadvantaged locations and border areas to create favorable condition for students to continuously put their all effort in the study.
Students in Dam Rong District of the central highland province of Lam Dong attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)
Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong talks with students. (Photo: SGGP)
Delegates attend the handover ceremony (Photo: SGGP)
Vietnamese students bagged one platinum, one gold and one silver award at the Fully Residential Schools International Symposium (FRSIS) 2022, which was organized by the Malaysian Ministry of Education from September 22 to 30.