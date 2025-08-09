World Police Music Festival 2025 kicks off in Hanoi

The Ministry of Public Security inaugurated the World Police Music Festival 2025 at the Hoan Kiem Lake Walking Street in Hanoi this morning.

Musical performance

The event drew a significant number of local residents and tourists, who gathered to enjoy the vibrant performances.

The festival featured nine distinguished bands and one drum troupe from Russia, Japan, China, Laos, Cambodia, Saudi Arabia, and the host nation, Vietnam, showcasing a diverse array of musical talents.

This event forms part of a series of activities commemorating the 80th anniversary of the successful August Revolution and National Day on September 2, the 80th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Vietnam People's Public Security Force, and the 20th anniversary of the National Day for National Security Protection.

The opening ceremony is attended by Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang

The cavalry of the Vietnam People's Public Security marches past the stage

The cavalry of the Vietnam People's Public Security marches past the stage

The 2025 World Police Music Festival is not only a colorful musical party, but also a bridge to strengthen friendship and cooperation between law enforcement forces of different countries.

With its heroic echoes and harmonious melodies, the music festival leaves in the hearts of the people and international friends a deep impression of a friendly, hospitable Vietnam, ready to integrate and join hands for peace, security and happiness for everyone.

The World Police Music Festival 2025 has the participation of a number of countries: Japan, China, Laos, Cambodia, Saudi Arabia.

Japanese team

Lao Police Art Troupe performs at the program

By Do Trung - Translated By Anh Quan