Early voting in Ho Chi Minh City starts

Early voting stations across Ho Chi Minh City simultaneously held the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and members of the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term on the morning of February 26, beginning at 6:30 a.m.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and Chairman of the city’s Election Commission, Vo Van Minh and members of the HCMC Election Committee witness the first voter casting a ballot at Polling Station No. 7. (Photo: SGGP)

At Polling Station No. 7, located at the Southern Service Flight Company in Tam Thang Ward, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and Chairman of the city’s Election Committee, Vo Van Minh, attended the opening ceremony for the election.

At the same time, other leaders of the municipal People’s Council and the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee were also present at early voting stations in Phuoc Thang Ward and Long Son Commune, underscoring the city’s coordinated efforts to ensure the orderly and transparent conduct of the early voting process.

At Polling Station No. 1, located at the Hall of Flotilla 129 in Phuoc Thang Ward (Photo: SGGP)

At 6:45 a.m., ballot boxes were publicly inspected under the supervision of voters, ensuring transparency and procedural integrity. Voting officially commenced at 7 a.m.

In specialized voting areas, officers, service members, and oil and gas workers were among the first to cast their ballots.

Voter Nguyen Thanh Cong, Political Commissar of Flotilla 301 under the Command of Coast Guard Region 3, said his unit had identified the election as a significant political responsibility. Voters carefully reviewed candidates’ biographies and action plans prior to casting their ballots. The voting process unfolded in an orderly and secure atmosphere, with voters strictly adhering to established procedures.

Voters register before casting their ballots. (Photo: SGGP)

As the first voter to cast his ballot at Polling Station No. 7, engineer Pham Minh Tuan, head of the CTK-3 platform of Vietsovpetro, expressed his hope that those elected would help advance the maritime economy and promote the sustainable development of green energy.

At Polling Station No. 1, located at the Hall of Flotilla 129 in Phuoc Thang Ward, voter Pham Tuan Anh, a deputy captain trainee aboard Vessel 638 of Squadron 921 under Flotilla 129, said this was his first time participating in early voting. He had taken time to study information about the candidates before departing for a long-term mission to the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

Meanwhile, at Polling Station No. 3 in Long Son Commune, voter Lai The Cong of the Political Department under the Command of Naval Region 2 voiced confidence in the qualifications, competence, and dedication of the candidates. He expressed hope that those elected would faithfully carry out their action programs, contributing to the building of a strong and prosperous nation, while continuing to prioritize maritime defense and take concrete steps to strengthen the country’s sea-based defense capabilities.

Voters cast their ballots at Polling Station No. 7. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Le Xuan Tu, Chairman of the Election Committee of Tam Thang Ward, said that in force majeure cases where individuals are unable to leave offshore platforms, the ward’s Election Committee will arrange for mobile ballot boxes to be delivered directly to them.

The transportation of ballot boxes between the mainland and offshore sites, he added, is subject to direct supervision and strict sealing procedures, ensuring safety and full compliance with legal regulations.

At Polling Station No. 2 in Phuoc Thang Ward, at 8:30 a.m., a mobile ballot box was sealed, documented, and formally handed over for transport to an offshore location. By 9 a.m., vessel KN-260 had departed the dock carrying the ballot box to ships stationed at sea.

According to Mr. Le Van Tu, Political Commissar of the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, officers and service members continue to fully exercise their civic rights, even while on duty at sea. After voting is completed offshore, the ballot box is sealed and transported back to the mainland, where it is delivered to the designated site for centralized counting in accordance with established procedures.

Voters brave heavy rain to cast their ballots.

The ballot boxes are inspected, sealed and transported to a vessel for departure offshore.

The mobile ballot boxes are sealed and officially documented before being loaded onto a vessel bound for offshore duty.

Vessel KN-260 departs the dock carrying the ballot boxes to ships stationed at sea.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh