Ho Chi Minh City to apply unified house numbering software

Ho Chi Minh City will deploy a unified software system for house numbering and nameplate installation across the city.

Under the directive conveyed by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center to take lead in terms of the research, assessment, development, selection and finalization of a shared GIS-based software application for citywide house numbering and signage.

The center will also be responsible for ensuring consistency, synchronization, connectivity and data sharing among relevant agencies. Implementation is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

The municipal Department of Construction has been tasked with coordinating to review and standardize internal procedures and the administrative process for issuing house number certificates, providing professional guidance and technical standards, and reviewing and standardizing housing data to ensure the software meets state management requirements.

Meanwhile, People’s Committees of wards, communes and special zones are required to provide local data, participate in on-site assessments, assign personnel to support surveying, development, testing, and operation, and ensure regular and continuous data updates once the system is officially launched.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong

