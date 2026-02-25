HCMC accompanies businesses, promotes their contributions to city’s growth

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee had a working session with Thai Binh Investment Corporation in Di An Ward on February 24.

On the afternoon of February 24, a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders, led by Politburo Member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, visited and worked with Thai Binh Investment Corporation on the occasion of the firs days of the 2026 Lunar New Year.

Accompanying the delegation were Mr. Vo Van Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council; and Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

On the occasion of the New Year, Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang extended his best wishes to the company’s leadership and staff, wishing the company continued sustainable development.

The city Party chief sincerely thanked the company for its companionship and its positive, practical and effective contributions to the city’s development, particularly in community activities and social welfare efforts.

City leaders acknowledged and highly commended the company’s development journey, noting that it has steadily strengthened its market position through its core business sectors.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang expressed his confidence and expectations that in the coming time, the company would continue to tap into development potential in its key and strength areas, including leather and footwear manufacturing; handbag manufacturing; investment, business and management of real estate and industrial infrastructure; ports and logistics; tourism; trade and services.

Earlier, representatives of Thai Binh Investment Corporation leaders reported on the company’s overall production, business and investment activities, as well as efforts to care for and ensure the rights and benefits of employees.

They also shared development orientations and goals for the 2026–2030 period, focusing on enhancing competitiveness, expanding markets, accelerating digital transformation in governance and business operations, strengthening competitive capacity, and participating more deeply in global value chains.

In addition, the company’s representatives proposed several recommendations to Ho Chi Minh City leaders related to a mixed-use commercial investment project and an innovation center integrated with transit-oriented urban development (TOD).

The company’s leaders also expressed their aspiration that HCMC would continue to provide support and create favorable conditions for projects to be implemented and completed soon, thereby contributing to the city’s socio-economic development.

In response to the company’s proposals and recommendations, the city Party Secretary acknowledged and affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City always pays attention to and creates favorable conditions for businesses to develop and contribute more to the city’s growth.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang affirmed that HCMC leaders would direct relevant agencies and units to coordinate with the company to focus on addressing and resolving its proposals and recommendations.

