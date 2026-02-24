Ho Chi Minh City to use colored blank paper for printing voter cards

The Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee has approved the use of colored blank paper to print voter cards.

The Election Committee for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and deputies to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term announced the approval of using colored blank paper (without pre-printed text) to print voter cards.

This is to ensure compatibility with the pre-designed print format available in the voter card printing function of the Voter Management software integrated into the National Population Database system.

The Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee has requested the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security to direct commune-level police to coordinate with Election Committees and People’s Committees at the commune level to urgently review and standardize voter information, ensuring no eligible voter is omitted within their jurisdiction.

As the colored paper used for printing voter cards must be strictly managed to prevent improper issuance or misuse, the Election Committee has asked the Department of Home Affairs to coordinate with the city police to deliver the paper to commune-level Election Committees and People’s Committees for handover to commune-level police for printing.

The commune-level police will print the cards and hand them over to the Election Committees and People’s Committees for signing, stamping and distribution, to be completed between March 5 and March 10.

Commune-level People’s Committees are also required to coordinate with local police to ensure adequate facilities and funding in accordance with the approved budget.

Voter cards for four polling stations in Phuoc Thang Ward, Tam Thang Ward and Long Son Commune serving approximately 5,000 voters were printed on February 21 to facilitate early voting starting at 7 a.m. on February 26.

Earlier, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security introduced the voter card printing feature in the Voter Management software integrated with the National Population Database system from February 12, 2026. The system allows cards to be printed directly on blank paper, improving efficiency, reducing technical issues, and shortening processing time.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong