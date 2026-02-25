HCMC leaders visit veteran medical professionals on upcoming Doctors’ Day

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders visited veteran medical professionals on the occasion of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27).

On February 24, a delegation representing the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, led by Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Chairman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City visited veteran medical professionals to mark the 71st anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27).

The delegation visited Dr. Truong Xuan Lieu, former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health; People’s Doctor, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen The Hiep, former Director of Gia Dinh People’s Hospital and former Director of the Medical Staff Training and Development Center, now Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended congratulations to Dr. Truong Xuan Lieu, former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health on the occasion of Vietnamese Doctor's Day. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

During a visit to Dr. Truong Xuan Lieu, former Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed deep gratitude for her contributions to protecting and improving public health in the city. He also shared positive updates on the city’s healthcare sector, highlighting advancements in specialized and high-tech medicine alongside grassroots and preventive healthcare.

Science, technology and digital transformation are being widely applied in the sector. The city has implemented electronic medical records and e-health books, and 100 percent of elderly residents are now under health management.

Amid an aging population, Ho Chi Minh City is developing a comprehensive healthcare program for older adults and expanding a multi-tiered eldercare system to ensure broader coverage.

These achievements have helped improve healthcare quality and enhance the city’s livability index.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc shared with Dr. Truong Xuan Lieu the achievements of the city’s healthcare sector. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

On the occasion of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended his best wishes to Dr. Truong Xuan Lieu and expressed hope that she would continue contributing her experience and expertise to the city’s healthcare development.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended congratulations to People’s Doctor, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen The Hiep on the occasion of Vietnamese Doctor's Day. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

During the visit to People’s Doctor, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen The Hiep, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed sincere appreciation for his enduring contributions and noted that building on the legacy of previous generations, the city’s healthcare sector continues to achieve significant milestones, reinforcing its position as a regional center for specialized medicine.

On behalf of city leaders, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended New Year wishes and encouraged continued dedication to public health care and protection.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong