Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief visits veteran healthcare officials

On February 25, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang, visited veteran healthcare officials to express gratitude for their longstanding contributions to the medical sector.

The visit aims to celebrates the 71st anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27, 1955–2026).

The delegation also included Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong and Deputy Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Thuy.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang, (3rd, R) visits Associate Professor Dr. Tran Thi Trung Chien, former Minister of Health (4th, L). (Photo: SGGP)

During the visit to Associate Professor Dr. Tran Thi Trung Chien, former Minister of Health, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee inquired after her health and conveyed his profound respect and heartfelt appreciation for her significant contributions to the cause of safeguarding, caring for, and improving the health of the Vietnamese people.

He extended his wishes for her continued good health and happiness with her family, expressing the hope that she would remain a shining example of resilience, intellect, and dedication for generations of healthcare officials and medical professionals to follow.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang, and his delegation visit Associate Professor Dr. Tran Thi Trung Chien, former Minister of Health. (Photo: SGGP)

Associate Professor Dr. Tran Thi Trung Chien rose from the realities of the southern battlefield, beginning her career as a liaison officer and field nurse.

After 1975, she worked at the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health. In 1992, she was appointed Deputy Minister of Health. In 1997, she assumed the post of Minister and Chairwoman of the National Committee for Population and Family Planning. By 2002, she had been elected to the ninth-tenure Party Central Committee and concurrently served as Minister of Health.

In every position she held, she demonstrated steadfast political resolve, a strong sense of responsibility, and deep compassion for patients, leaving a lasting imprint on Vietnam’s healthcare sector. In recognition of her contributions, she has been awarded numerous prestigious honors by the Party and the State.

The delegation visits Hero of Labor, People's Physician, Professor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong, former Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly and former Director of Tu Du Hospital (C). (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation then visited Hero of Labor, People's Physician, Professor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong, former Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly and former Director of Tu Du Hospital.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, extended his warm regards and wished her continued good health, expressing the hope that she would remain a towering figure and guiding presence within the medical profession. He conveyed his profound gratitude for the initiatives and medical achievements she has contributed to Ho Chi Minh City and the nation at large.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang (L) visits Hero of Labor, People's Physician, Professor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong (3rd, R). (Photo: SGGP)

Professor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong is regarded as one of the luminaries of Vietnam’s obstetrics and gynecology sector. She pioneered the introduction of in vitro fertilization techniques to the country, bringing renewed hope to thousands of infertile couples.

She has also been a steadfast advocate for the rights of victims of Agent Orange/dioxin while initiating a range of humanitarian programs such as the “Village Midwife” training initiative and the “Nurturing Happiness” project, helping bring essential healthcare services closer to women in remote and underserved areas.

Despite her advanced age, she remains actively engaged in research, training, and charitable work, continuing to pass on her professional passion and commitment to the next generation.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh