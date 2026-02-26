Ho Chi Minh City facilitates business expansion and investment growth

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc led a city delegation this morning to visit several outstanding enterprises in the city on the occasion of the early days of the Lunar New Year 2026.

The delegation also included representatives from various city departments and agencies.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks during the visit and working session with Saigon Newport Corporation. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

At Cat Lai Port in Cat Lai Ward under Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP) – the Marine Economic Corps (Corps 20), Major General Ngo Minh Thuan, Commander of Corps 20, reported that in 2025, the Corps maintained unity and strong leadership, successfully fulfilling its military and national defense duties, as well as effectively carrying out production and business activities.

Key economic indicators all increased compared to 2024, ensuring stable employment and income for workers and actively contributing to social welfare activities.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and the city delegation visited, extended New Year greetings, and presented gifts to the leaders of Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP) – Corps 20. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

In 2026, the unit aims to increase core economic indicators by 12 percent compared to 2025; raise labor productivity by over 8.5 percent; and achieve revenue growth of more than 20 percent in the logistics services sector while persistently building a clean and strong Party organization, developing a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern Corps, and successfully completing all assigned tasks.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc acknowledged and highly appreciated the unit’s outstanding achievements in recent years, particularly its key role in port operations and logistics, as well as its significant contributions to the socio-economic development of both the city and the country. These results demonstrate not only effective governance and management capacity but also the solidarity, discipline, and creativity of its officers, soldiers and employees across the system.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc requested that Corps 20 continue to uphold its tradition as a Labor Hero unit, accelerate the application of science and technology, and promote digital transformation in port management and operations, as well as in the development of modern logistics services.

He emphasized the need to enhance human resource quality, optimize operational processes, reduce costs, and improve competitiveness, thereby contributing significantly to the corporation’s double-digit growth target and to the overall growth of the city and the country in 2026 and the coming years.

On behalf of city leaders, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman extended New Year greetings to all officers, soldiers, staff and workers of Saigon Newport Corporation, wishing them health, solidarity, resilience, wisdom and continued success in the new year.

On the same day, the city delegation also visited and extended New Year greetings to Truong Hai Group Joint Stock Company (THACO) in An Khanh Ward.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc exchanges views with leaders of Truong Hai Group Joint Stock Company (THACO). (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

In his remarks at the working session, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc commended THACO’s production and business performance in 2025, particularly its efforts to expand investment, diversify business sectors, enhance competitiveness, and deepen international integration. He also expressed sincere appreciation for the company’s meaningful contributions to social welfare, employee care, and its active partnership with the city in various community development programs.

The Chairman emphasized that 2026 holds special significance as it lays the groundwork for fulfilling the goals of the entire term. The city is focusing on implementing comprehensive solutions to address infrastructure bottlenecks, reduce traffic congestion, prevent flooding, accelerate administrative reform, and improve the investment and business environment. The city remains committed to accompanying enterprises and creating favorable conditions for them to confidently invest and expand their production and business activities over the long term.

In particular, city leaders highly valued THACO’s participation in investing in metro lines and other key transport infrastructure projects, contributing to the development of a modern and sustainable urban system. This is a crucial and strategic sector for Ho Chi Minh City’s development in the coming period.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presents a gift to Truong Hai Group Joint Stock Company (THACO). (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2026, on behalf of city leaders, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc extended his New Year greetings to THACO’s leadership, officers, employees and workers, wishing them good health, prosperity, continued growth momentum, sustainable development, and even greater contributions to the city’s socio-economic development.

After extending New Year greetings, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc tours the THACO supermarket- Emart. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong