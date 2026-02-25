Health

Ho Chi Minh City Vice Chairman visits outstanding veteran physicians

On February 25, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong, visited distinguished veteran physicians in commemoration of the 71st anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27, 1955–2026).

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong (3rd, R) visits People’s Doctor and Associate Professor Dr. Tran Van Be, former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital (3rd, L) and Dr. Nguyen Thi Thuy, former Director of Hung Vuong Hospital (2nd, L). (Photo: SGGP)

During the visit to People’s Doctor and Associate Professor Dr. Tran Van Be, former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital, and Dr. Nguyen Thi Thuy, former Director of Hung Vuong Hospital, the city's Vice Chairman, Nguyen Manh Cuong, expressed his deep appreciation for the couple’s dedication and significant contributions to the nation’s healthcare sector.

He voiced his hope that Dr. Tran Van Be and his spouse would continue to accompany Ho Chi Minh City in its development journey, offering their expertise and experience to further advance the city’s healthcare system.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) visits People’s Doctor and Dr. Pham Viet Thanh, former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health

Visiting People’s Doctor and Dr. Pham Viet Thanh, former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong expressed his profound respect and confidence that Dr. Pham Viet Thanh would continue to support the city, contributing to efforts to strengthen grassroots healthcare across Ho Chi Minh City.

On behalf of the municipal leadership, the Vice Chairman extended his best wishes to Dr. Pham Viet Thanh and his family, wishing them good health and continued happiness.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh

