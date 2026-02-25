HCMC leaders visit, honor veteran medical professionals

HCMC leaders honored veteran doctors ahead of the 71st anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day, recognizing their enduring contributions to public healthcare.

Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong visits and extends greetings to People’s Doctor Dr. Pham Xuan Dung.

In celebration of the 71st anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27), a delegation representing the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC visited veteran medical professionals across the city to convey greetings and heartfelt appreciation on the afternoon of February 25. The delegation was led by Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee.

The delegation visited Dr. Pham Xuan Dung, People’s Doctor and former Director of HCMC Oncology Hospital, who also serves as Vice President of the Vietnam Cancer Association and Chairman of HCMC Oncology Association.

Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong speaks with the family of People’s Doctor Dr. Pham Xuan Dung.

On behalf of city leaders, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong inquired after Dr. Pham Xuan Dung’s health and conveyed profound appreciation for his significant contributions to protecting, caring for, and improving public health. He acknowledged that throughout his career, Dr. Pham Xuan Dung played a pivotal role in developing HCMC Oncology Hospital into one of the country’s leading specialized cancer treatment centers. Beyond hospital management, he made substantial contributions to medical training, scientific research, technology transfer, and the advancement of oncology as a discipline.

The Vice Chairman expressed hope that, with his extensive experience and professional standing, Dr. Pham Xuan Dung would continue to offer dedicated insights and accompany the city’s healthcare sector in its ongoing development.

Highlighting recent achievements, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong noted that HCMC is simultaneously implementing comprehensive measures to advance high-tech, specialized medical services while strengthening grassroots healthcare and preventive medicine. In particular, the accelerated application of science and technology, along with digital transformation in management and medical examination and treatment, has generated significant momentum, improving service quality for residents.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, he extended his best wishes for health and happiness to Dr. Pham Xuan Dung and his family, expressing confidence in his continued contributions to public healthcare.

Deeply moved by the city’s attention, Dr. Pham Xuan Dung affirmed he would remain engaged and contribute his expertise to further strengthening HCMC’s healthcare system.

The same day, the delegation also visited Prof. Dr. Ngo Minh Xuan, People’s Doctor and Chairman of the Scientific and Training Council, former Party Secretary, former Rector, and former Chairman of the University Council of Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine.

Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong visits People’s Doctor Prof. Dr. Ngo Minh Xuan.

In a warm and cordial atmosphere, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong expressed sincere gratitude for the professor’s decades-long dedication, particularly in training high-quality medical personnel for the city and the Southern region. He emphasized that, building on the legacy of previous generations of physicians, HCMC’s healthcare sector continues to affirm its position as a leading specialized medical hub nationally and regionally.

Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong inquires after the family of People’s Doctor Prof. Dr. Ngo Minh Xuan.

By Quoc Hung, Thanh Son – Translated by Thuy Doan