HCMC leaders visit, congratulate outstanding physicians

A delegation led by Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy visited and honored outstanding physicians for their contributions to public healthcare on the 71st anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day.

Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (3rd, R), Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee, visits and extends congratulations to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Chi Dung, former Head of the Department of Musculoskeletal Pathology at the HCMC Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopaedics.

Marking the 71st anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27), a delegation representing the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, led by Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee, visited and extended congratulations to distinguished physicians who have made significant contributions to the protection and care of public health on the afternoon of February 24.

During the visit to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Chi Dung, former Head of the Department of Musculoskeletal Pathology at the Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopaedics, Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy expressed profound gratitude for his enduring contributions to the city’s healthcare sector, particularly in the field of musculoskeletal medicine, as well as for his dedication to mentoring and training generations of young doctors.

She voiced her hope that Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Chi Dung would continue to accompany and inspire the next generation by sharing his expertise and professional passion.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Chi Dung has played a pivotal role in building and advancing subspecialties in bone and joint pathology at the Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopaedics. He pioneered the integration of pathology and orthopaedics in diagnosing and treating highly malignant bone and soft-tissue tumors. Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy discusses with Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Chi Dung during the visit. He is also credited with laying the foundation for bone tumor treatment in Vietnam and is widely recognized for his research and application of limb-sparing surgical techniques for patients with malignant bone tumors, enabling many to retain their limbs instead of undergoing amputation, as was common practice in the past. Over the course of his career, he has authored numerous specialized textbooks and valuable teaching materials, training multiple generations of leading orthopaedic surgeons nationwide. In recognition of his tireless contributions to medical treatment and education, he was awarded the prestigious title of “People’s Physician” along with numerous high-ranking orders and medals.

The delegation also visited Dr. Truong Thi Kim Dung, former Deputy Director of HCMC Blood Transfusion Hematology Hospital. Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy commended her substantial contributions to management and professional development in the fields of transfusion and hematology, particularly in ensuring blood safety and enhancing diagnostic and treatment capacity for blood disorders in HCMC and the southern region.

Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee, visits and congratulates Dr. Truong Thi Kim Dung, former Deputy Director of the HCMC Blood Transfusion Hematology Hospital.

She noted that in recent years, the city has introduced a range of preferential policies for the healthcare sector and brought many modern hospital facilities into operation to better serve residents. To develop HCMC into a high-tech medical treatment center, city leaders expressed their hope that Dr. Truong Thi Kim Dung would continue to leverage her experience and dedication to support the sector, particularly in mentoring and inspiring younger medical professionals.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, on behalf of city leaders, extended her best wishes for health and continued contributions to Dr. Truong Thi Kim Dung and her family.

Dr. Truong Thi Kim Dung previously held various key leadership positions, overseeing critical professional areas and blood bank operations. She is widely recognized for her initiatives in promoting voluntary blood donation campaigns, helping to secure a stable and safe blood supply for emergency and treatment needs in HCMC and across Southern provinces.

