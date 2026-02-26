AI assistants, mini apps revolutionize HCMC administrative procedures

To improve public service and governance, HCMC is embracing digital transformation by deploying AI chatbots, mini-apps, and paperless online meeting systems that increase administrative efficiency.

Residents coming to perform administrative procedures are guided by a robot (Photo: SGGP)

Having just rented a small house in an alley on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street of Ben Thanh Ward, Nguyen Thi Tram intended to register a household business to open a breakfast and coffee shop. During a conversation with Head Nguyen Thi Ngoc Cam of Neighborhood No.27 in Ben Thanh Ward, Ms. Tram was instructed to access the Ben Thanh Ward AI Chatbot for information.

Just about 30 seconds after Ms. Tram typed her question about household business registration procedures, the virtual assistant provided instructions on the necessary documents, how to submit the application in person at the ward’s Public Administration Service Center or online on the National Public Service Portal, and the processing time.

“The chatbot answered every question, providing detailed instructions on each component and how to submit the application, which is very convenient,” Ms. Tram expressed.

The AI Chatbot, a digital assistant serving residents of Ben Thanh Ward, has been deployed by the locality since October 2025. According to Chairwoman of the Ben Thanh Ward People’s Committee Mai Thi Hong Hoa, with this Chatbot, residents can look up administrative procedures from anywhere without having to visit the ward headquarters. The application integrates both Vietnamese and English, helping international tourists learn about famous monuments and tourist attractions or answer questions related to regulations and procedures.

With the same goal of serving citizens anytime and anywhere, the Thoi An Ward People’s Committee recently deployed an AI Chatbot and the “Digital Thoi An” mini-app. The system currently integrates about 300 administrative procedure processes and over 9,500 frequently asked questions.

Experiencing the features of the AI Chatbot and the Digital Thoi An mini-app, 64-year-old Pham Thi Mai evaluated that these applications help people easily access public services and raise opinions directly to the authorities.

Vice Chairwoman Vo Thi Mong Thu of the Thoi An Ward People’s Committee said that with a population of over 126,000, the ward receives and processes hundreds of questions related to administrative procedures in various fields every day.

This causes pressure on the application receiving department and fails to meet citizens' needs for lookup and Q&A outside office hours. Therefore, the ward deployed the AI Chatbot and the Digital Thoi An mini-app to help reduce the workload for officials, allowing citizens to proactively access information and limit multiple trips.

Pushing the application of technology in local government activities, An Phu Dong Ward has equipped an online meeting system connecting to quarter-level endpoints. With this system, quarter officials can sit at their local facilities to participate in online meetings with ward leaders or conferences organized by the city.

Secretary Le Van Hai of the Party Cell of Neighborhood No.4 in An Phu Dong Ward shared that since early November 2025, thanks to the online system, he hasn’t had to travel to the ward headquarters for meetings. Quarter officials can also easily participate in training classes and thematic activities of the ward and city.

Secretary of the An Phu Dong Ward Party Committee Nguyen Minh Chanh voiced that the online meeting system helps the ward and neighborhoods enhance connections, exchange information quickly, reduce costs, and save time, while still ensuring high efficiency and interactivity.

Amid the country’s push for comprehensive digital transformation, An Phu Dong Ward identifies this as a central, cross-cutting task and a driving force to improve leadership, direction, and public service capacity. The deployment of online meeting equipment is a mindset shift from “manual meetings” to “smart meetings,” and from “paper documents” to “digital documents.” This is also an innovative solution for urban management towards applying digital technology, smart governance, and effective public service.

In Hoc Mon Commune, the Party Committee pioneered a “paperless meeting room” model. All documents are drafted, updated, and uploaded to a centralized system, allowing delegates to proactively research and prepare in advance. During meetings, an electronic attendance system ensures transparency. The system integrates a shared data warehouse, meaning opinions, proposals, and voting are executed online with a single touch.

Secretary Le Thi Ngoc Thanh of the Hoc Mon Commune Party Committee stated this model transforms management, saving on printing, stationery, and human resource costs while improving efficiency. Furthermore, synchronous interconnection among agencies ensures that information sharing and work coordination are always executed quickly, accurately, and seamlessly.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam