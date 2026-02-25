Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to organize comprehensive training for elections

Ho Chi Minh City is set to organize a citywide training conference on election operations under in-person and online formats on February 27, connecting the HCMC Election Committee with election committees in wards, communes and special zone.

The Election Committee for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the municipal People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term plans to provide professional guidance on organizing the upcoming elections.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City inspects election preparations in several wards, communes and special administrative units via an online format on February 24. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The training conference will focus on key tasks, including preparations before and during election day; decoration of polling stations; data aggregation and reporting during and after voting; vote counting procedures by Election Teams; and the use of election support software.

Other topics include compiling, reviewing and updating voter lists; printing voter cards; election communication work; and addressing potential questions or difficulties if any.

The training aims to equip election personnel with a solid understanding of legal regulations, principles, procedures and responsibilities during the election process, thereby ensuring that the elections are conducted democratically, lawfully, safely, economically and effectively.

