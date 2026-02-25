Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC completes preparations for early voting areas

SGGPO

To ensure that early voting in special areas is conducted smoothly, Ho Chi Minh City has carefully and thoroughly prepared.

Accordingly, four areas in Tam Thang and Phuoc Thang wards and Long Son Commune in the city will hold early voting on February 26.

Director of the municipal Department of Internal Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Hien said that owing to prolonged maritime assignments, including executing patrol and surveillance orders and carrying out duties aboard ships and offshore facilities, many personnel are unable to return to the mainland to vote on March 15. Therefore, the city is organizing early voting for nearly 4,500 voters from units such as Naval Region 2 Command, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, Naval Flotilla 128 and 129, Coast Guard Region 3 Command, Fisheries Surveillance Squadron No. 2, Brigade 125, DK1 Battalion and the Vietsovpetro joint venture.

These voters will cast their ballots on February 26, 17 days ahead of schedule.

Across the four polling areas, preparations have been carried out proactively and meticulously in terms of voter lists and election personnel, facilities and contingency plans, ensuring that every voter can fully exercise their civic rights despite special working conditions.

>>>Below are some photos from early polling areas in Ho Chi Minh City on February 25.

25-2-9-7556-7522-9595-3137.jpg
At the polling station in Tam Thang Ward
25-2-7-8798-6092.jpg
25-2-4-5439-6685.jpg
Polling area at the Vung Tau Airport
25-2-6-892-3333.jpg
25-2-3-3288-4020.jpg
25-2-1-1221-9357.jpg
By Thu Huong, Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

early voting areas special working conditions voters

