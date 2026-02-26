HCMC leader extends Lunar New Year greetings to businesses

On February 25, Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Loc Ha, led a delegation to extend Lunar New Year greetings to two major manufacturers.

Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Loc Ha, visits NutiFood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company. (Photo: SGGP)

The businesses included NutiFood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company, which employs around 2,000 workers at My Phuoc Industrial Park in Ben Cat Ward, and Kumho Tire Vietnam Co., Ltd., with 1,496 employees at My Phuoc 3 Industrial Park in Thoi Hoa Ward.

During the visits, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha commended the companies for their contributions to the city’s economic growth, job creation, and social welfare.

He emphasized that in 2026, the city is targeting double-digit growth, with the business sector—particularly private enterprises and foreign-invested (FDI) companies—playing a pivotal role. The city, he said, will continue refining its institutional framework toward greater transparency and stability, shifting from a management mindset to one centered on service-oriented governance for businesses and citizens. Authorities will proactively listen and promptly address specific obstacles, enabling enterprises to invest with confidence, expand production, and accompany the city on its development trajectory.

Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Loc Ha, visits Kumho Tire Vietnam Co., Ltd.,. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Loc Ha (R) offer a gift to Kumho Tire Vietnam Co., Ltd.,. (Photo: SGGP)

By Mai Hoa - Translated by Kim Khanh