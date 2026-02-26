HCMC leader extends Lunar New Year greetings to businesses

The businesses included NutiFood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company, which employs around 2,000 workers at My Phuoc Industrial Park in Ben Cat Ward, and Kumho Tire Vietnam Co., Ltd., with 1,496 employees at My Phuoc 3 Industrial Park in Thoi Hoa Ward.
During the visits, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha commended the companies for their contributions to the city’s economic growth, job creation, and social welfare.
He emphasized that in 2026, the city is targeting double-digit growth, with the business sector—particularly private enterprises and foreign-invested (FDI) companies—playing a pivotal role. The city, he said, will continue refining its institutional framework toward greater transparency and stability, shifting from a management mindset to one centered on service-oriented governance for businesses and citizens. Authorities will proactively listen and promptly address specific obstacles, enabling enterprises to invest with confidence, expand production, and accompany the city on its development trajectory.